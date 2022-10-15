How To Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Stanford Cardinal

Notre Dame (3-2) and Stanford (1-4) are ready to square off in their annual battle for the Legend’s Trophy. Below is everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game.

Where: Notre Dame, Ind. - Notre Dame Stadium

When: 7:30 PM EST

Television: NBC – Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play); Jason Garrett (analyst); Zora Stephenson (sideline)

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (Channel 129) 101.FM & 960 AM (South Bend); Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Ryan Harris (analyst)

Stream: fuboTV (Start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

Spread: Notre Dame –16.5, O/U 54.5 (FanDuel)

What to Know - Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish are riding a three-game winning streak coming into Saturday’s game. The Fighting Irish have had a total of five running backs top 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the three games during the streak. The Irish followed a season-high 287 rushing yard day against North Carolina with 238 rushing yards against BYU last week. The Fighting Irish defense is tied for 130th (last) in the nation with just two turnovers forced.

What to Know - Stanford: The team the Irish are tied for last in turnovers forced is Stanford. The Cardinal defense allows 207 rushing yards per game, which ranks No. 121. Stanford doesn’t run the ball exceptionally well, but it makes up for it with 261 passing yards, which is 65% of the team’s total yards per game. Quarterback Tanner McKee’s top four wide receiver targets all stand between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-5; a literal tall task for the Notre Dame secondary.

