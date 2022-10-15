Skip to main content

How To Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Stanford Cardinal

Irish Breakdown gives you all the ways to watch and listen to the football matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Notre Dame (3-2) and Stanford (1-4) are ready to square off in their annual battle for the Legend’s Trophy. Below is everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game.

Where: Notre Dame, Ind. - Notre Dame Stadium
When: 7:30 PM EST
Television: NBC – Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play); Jason Garrett (analyst); Zora Stephenson (sideline)
Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (Channel 129) 101.FM & 960 AM (South Bend); Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Ryan Harris (analyst)

Stream: fuboTV (Start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

Spread: Notre Dame –16.5, O/U 54.5 (FanDuel)

What to Know - Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish are riding a three-game winning streak coming into Saturday’s game. The Fighting Irish have had a total of five running backs top 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the three games during the streak. The Irish followed a season-high 287 rushing yard day against North Carolina with 238 rushing yards against BYU last week. The Fighting Irish defense is tied for 130th (last) in the nation with just two turnovers forced.

What to Know - Stanford: The team the Irish are tied for last in turnovers forced is Stanford. The Cardinal defense allows 207 rushing yards per game, which ranks No. 121. Stanford doesn’t run the ball exceptionally well, but it makes up for it with 261 passing yards, which is 65% of the team’s total yards per game. Quarterback Tanner McKee’s top four wide receiver targets all stand between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-5; a literal tall task for the Notre Dame secondary. 

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

USC - Utah
Football

Game Prediction: #7 USC Trojans vs #20 Utah Utes

By Bryan Driskell
TCU - Oklahoma State
Football

Game Prediction: #8 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs #13 TCU Horned Frogs

By Bryan Driskell
Drayk Bowen
Recruiting

Notre Dame Commits Set For a Big Week Of Action In Week Eight

By Ryan Roberts
Brandyn Hillman
Recruiting

Notre Dame Ready To Host Some Important Recruits Against Stanford

By Ryan Roberts
Penn State - Michigan
Football

Game Prediction: #5 Michigan Wolverines vs #10 Penn State Nittany Lions

By Bryan Driskell
Chris Tyree
Football

Keys To Victory For Notre Dame And Stanford

By Bryan Driskell
Alabama - Tennessee
Football

Game Prediction: #3 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #6 Tennessee Volunteers

By Bryan Driskell
Justin Ademilola - Jayson Ademilola
Football

Game Prediction: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Stanford Cardinal

By Bryan Driskell