Notre Dame Injury Updates: Jayson Ademilola, Jaden Mickey And Eli Raridon

NOTRE DAME, Ind. - With less than 48 hours to go until Notre Dame hosts UNLV Saturday, the Fighting Irish will be without at least one more player and possibly more in the matchup.

Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman announced in his Thursday Zoom conference that tight end Eli Raridon will miss the rest of the season with a "noncontact” torn ACL that he suffered in practice this week.

"(Raridon) re-tore his ACL that he had torn last year in December,” Freeman said. “He'll have surgery here in the next couple of days, and we'll continue to keep Dr. (Brian) Ratigan busy. Obviously Dr. Ratigan had two surgeries this week with Kevin Bauman and Bo Bauer and here in the next week or so he'll do Eli Raridon.”

Raridon joins Bauman, Bauer and Tyler Buchner as the fourth Irish player to have his season end due to injury since the season began. Avery Davis was also lost for the season with a torn ACL during training camp.

The freshman didn’t have a reception, but he had played in all but the Ohio State game this season. He had arguably been Notre Dame’s best blocking tight end. Freeman said fellow freshman Holden Staes and Mitchell Evans, who made his season debut last week after returning from a foot injury, will see more time with Raridon out.

Defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola’s status for Saturday is up in the air. He suffered what Freeman earlier this week called a “rib contusion” against Stanford last week. Freeman says he is “day to day”.

"He'll be questionable (for Saturday's game),” said Freeman. “He's tried to practice a little bit, hasn't practiced the entirety of a practice yet like he would normally do on game week but, he's doing more and more every day and it will really be how much he continues to heal over these next 48 hours. It's not a bone or it's not a strain. It's more just the healing of a muscle in his rib. The ability for him to continue to take deep breaths, that's my biggest concern is going to be as when it's not getting hit as much as his capacity to breathe and his lungs. Anytime you have a rib injury that affects the way you breathe.”

Cornerback Jaden Mickey is “questionable” as well, per Freeman, with an abductor strain. The freshman missed last week’s game. It was the first game he missed this year.

“(He) practiced a little bit yesterday,” Freeman said. “But did not practice the entire length of a practice as you would like to see. We're just trying to be cautious in terms of the volume we have him do, so he's still questionable for the game.”

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter