Isaiah Foskey, Brandon Joseph Named To Bednarik Award Watch List

Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey and safety Brandon Joseph earned even more preseason recognition today when both Irish defenders were named to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award.

Notre Dame was one of 11 schools to have at least two players nominated, and only Alabama and Clemson, with three apiece, had more than two.

The Bednarik Award goes out annually to the player chosen by the Maxwell Football Club as the best defensive player in college football. It was first handed out in 1995, and the first two honors were handed out to current Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald while he was still a player for the Wildcats.

Former Irish star linebacker Manti Te'o is the only Notre Dame player to have won the award, which he did in 2012.

Foskey is coming off an outstanding junior campaign in which he broke out as one of the nation's best pass rushers. The California native finished the season with 11 sacks, which tied for 10th in the country, and he tied for the national lead with six forced fumbles.

Joseph transferred to Notre Dame this offense after being a two-year standout at Northwestern. The Texas native earned consensus All-American honors as a true sophomore during the 2020 season. During that season Joseph tied for the national lead with six interceptions.

Foskey and Joseph are expected to be standouts for a Notre Dame defense that will look to carry on the recent trend of the Irish putting strong defenses on the field. Both Foskey and Joseph were also nominated for the Nagurski Trophy, which also goes to the top defensive player in college football.

