Jarrett Patterson, Josh Lugg Named Among The Top Returning Interior Lineman

I've had some harsh words for Pro Football Focus this summer, but the outlet is at least high on Notre Dame's interior lineman. PFF ranked both Jarrett Patterson and Joshua Lugg as two of its 15 best returning interior linemen for the 2022 season.

The release listed 25 players, and Patterson checked in as the second best returning interior player and Lugg ranked 15th. The eighth best blocker, Boston College guard Christian Mahogany, is out for the season with an ACL (which was noted by PFF), which would bump Lugg up the list as far as players that will be on the field this fall.

Notre Dame, USC and Texas A&M were the only teams with multiple players in the Top 15, and only Ohio State is included when it's stretched out to 25 players.

Patterson is largely considered the nation's best returning center, although Irish Breakdown believes Patterson could be targeted for a move to guard. Lugg is also on the move after starting 12 games last season at right tackle. The sixth-year senior is projected to start at right guard thanks to the emergence of rising sophomores Blake Fisher and Joe Alt at tackle.

Lugg is actually Notre Dame's highest graded lineman to return based on 2021 PFF grades. Lugg earned a grade of 81.0, which ranks him 17th among all returning interior players. Patterson's grade of 79.7 ranks 20th. This is the ranking for all linemen that played at least 300 snaps last season.

Lugg's run blocking grade ranks 16th among all returning interior blockers while Patterson ranks 7th among pass blocking grades for returning interior players.

