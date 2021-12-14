Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Michael Mayer, Kyren Williams Named Sporting News All-Americans

    Notre Dame junior Kyren Williams and sophomore tight end Michael Mayer were named Sporting News All-Americans
    Notre Dame sophomore tight end Michael Mayer and junior running back Kyren Williams were named second team All-Americans by Sporting News.

    Mayer was named the second team tight end after hauling in a team-leading 64 catches for 768 yards (12.0 YPC) and five touchdowns. His yards and touchdown results were second on the team behind Kevin Austin.

    Mayer was also recently named a third team All-American by the Associated Press.

    Williams was named the second team All-Purpose player. The junior rushed for 1,002 yards (4.9 YPC) and 14 touchdowns. He also hauled in 42 passes for 359 yards and three more scores. His 42 receptions was second on the team. Williams also returned 14 punts for 151 yards (10.8 YPR), with a long of 47 yards.

    Williams was also named a second team All-American after the 2020 season when he rushed for 1,125 yards. 

    Three former Notre Dame opponents also had Sporting News All-Americans. Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner was named to the first team and fellow corner Coby Bryant was named to the second team. Purdue also had two All-Americans, with wideout David Bell and George Karlaftis making the second team. Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal also made the second team.

    Oklahoma State is Notre Dame's bowl opponent, and Cowboy linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez earned a second-team All-American honor.

    Read More

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

