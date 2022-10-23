Logan Diggs Talks About His Career Day In The Notre Dame Win Over UNLV

Sophomore running back Logan Diggs played a big role in the Notre Dame victory over UNLV. Diggs racked up career highs with 28 carries and 130 yards on the ground in the 44-21 win.

Following the win Diggs was asked a number of questions about his performance and about the Notre Dame win.

On Whether He’s Become A Power Back

“I wouldn't consider myself a power back yet because I'm not like 220 yet, but I would probably say just because attacking the weight room with (strength) Coach (Matt) Balis, I put on 18 pounds this off-season. So I would probably say go to my strength.”

On If His Preseason Shoulder Injury Inhibited More Physical Running Early In The Season

“I probably wouldn't say that it inhibited it, but I would say in the beginning of the season I definitely wasn't as confident as I am now with my shoulder. I was kind of stiff and scared to go out there. As the season went on, I got to pick up some pass pro and got to run the ball between tackles and take on blocks and everything, take on hits, and I just be feeling good. It was like once you forget about it, it's not there. If you think about it, it's going to be there. If you don't, then you good.”

On The Last Time He Had 28 Carries In A Game

“As a running back, I'm going to feel it tomorrow. Last time I carried the ball 28 times? My last high school game I had like 36 carries.”

On The Offense Improving

“We just have a lot of confidence going around. It's very contagious. The O-line, the tight ends, everybody is just feeding off of each other. One person has success, the whole team has success. If one person gets going, everybody feel it. I feel like Coach Freeman has been instilling unit strength in us, and we've been taking advantage of the opportunity and getting to know each other and building an actual bond. So I feel like, when we're out there, we are literally one, like one unit.”

On Picking Up Drew Pyne When He Needs It

“Me and Drew always had a lot of one-on-ones even before the start of the season, like spring ball and everything. I just look him in his eyes and I tell him, you're quarterback one, and we need you, lead us. That's all I got to tell him. I say, lead us. He look me in the eye and say, I got you. I know once he say that, we're good to go.”

On If He Felt Stronger As The Game Wore On

“Yes, sir. I believe that I'm a volume back. It takes -- not a while, but a few carries to get me going. Once I'm going, then I feel like I'm going. And then with that offensive line and their confidence coming off the ball, the offense is unstoppable.”

On What He’s Looking To Improve Upon

“We've been getting a lot of pounding, a lot of five-yard, three-yard runs. I want to work on getting to that second level and making that man miss and taking it the distance. If it's 30-yards plus, 50-yard runs, we want those big runs as well. We're going to keep on going at it, and eventually t’s going to pop.”

On Carries Varying Week To Week

“You've just got to go into every game knowing it's one job. Everybody got the same job when we get in. When Audric (Estime) gets in, standard remain the same. When Chris (Tyree) gets in, standard remain the same. When I get in, standard remains the same. It doesn't matter if I have eight carries, ten carries, 28, I'm going to keep growing and stay a humble and confident young man.”

On If He Visualized This Kind Of Game

“As a running back you visualize every game to be a good game. We've been attacking practice this week, and the last two weeks, the O-line's been going after it. As a running back, when you see that O-line, when they need you, I guess, it's time to go. So no matter what, if I'm at practice and I'm not feeling good, I know I've got to go because my brothers need me up there.”

On Pass Protection Skills

“First, it starts with (running back) Coach Deland (McCullough). We work pass pro every day, punching the mid ball, blitz pickup with linebackers. We work on it every day. If you can't pass pro, then you can't play. Not at this level or any level. I feel like pass pro is more of a want to. Then once you develop the technique, then you'll be good.”

On Things Coming Together With New Running Back And Offensive Line Coaches This Season

“I would definitely say communication between Coach Deland and (offensive line) Coach Harry (Hiestand). I would say communication between the running backs and the O-line, just trusting your coaching. We have designed runs. If he say that run going to hit the A gap, then you better trust that A gap, because when we look back and watch film on Sunday and you didn't trust the A gap, you're going to get it.”

On Talking With Former Irish RB Kyren Williams

“Yeah, I talked to him last night. He just was telling me about the league and what's different and things like that. But mostly, you know, he just told me good luck. He said, you play football, you're a football player. Go out there and do what you do. Do your job. That gave me all the confidence I need just to go out there and just do what I've been doing my whole life.”

On Picking Up Audric Estime After His Fumble

“All I can do is continue to be my brother's keeper, you know. I tell him like, man, I feel that for you. And I told him, you know, I've been in that situation. The ball is the most important thing on the offense, and you can't let that go.S o last week I was kind of on the side of it's going to be all right. Just keep on doing your job. Keep being better. But today I was a real teammate and told him, for real, if you want to play, you've got to hold onto the ball. It's as simple as that. We have that mutual respect and that love. I could tell him anything, and he could tell me anything.”

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter