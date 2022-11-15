Marcus Freeman Talks Senior Day, Jaylen Sneed, Avery Davis, Gi'Bran Payne And More

NOTRE DAME, IND – Senior Day is here, with Notre Dame’s last home football game against Boston College up next. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman says 25 players will be recognized on the field at Notre Dame Stadium prior to the game against Boston College.

In the past, even seniors who had another year of eligibility were recognized on Senior Day, but Freeman says the ceremony will work a little differently this year.

"The only guys being recognized as seniors are the ones that have said this is their last season here at Notre Dame, as a senior,” Freeman said. "Guys that might consider coming back for a fifth, sixth year, they won’t be recognized for Senior Day.

"It’s the guys that have said they know for certain, this is my last season, my last game at Notre Dame Stadium and I’m a senior," continued Freeman. "That’s to be clear about that, and that’s what I want, I want it to be special. I don’t know what it’s been like in the past, but I know when I was a player and a couple programs I’ve been a part of is just that it was special to be a senior. What does it mean to be a senior? Yeah, you’re a senior in terms of eligibility in school, but this is your last season. You're not coming back for another year. For those guys, we want to make it special.”

Captain Avery Davis is in his sixth year at Notre Dame, but he hasn’t played all season after tearing an ACL in August and Freeman says Davis will be among those to be honored this Saturday.

“Avery Davis is a senior and this will be his last season here at Notre Dame,” said Freeman.

Freshman Debuts

First-year linebacker Jaylen Sneed and running back Gi’Bran Payne each made their college debuts Saturday against Navy. Both had shown themselves in practice this season, but the time was not right to try to get them on the field. But timing in the season and depth issues dictated that the time was right for both of them to play.

"For those two guys, they can play the last four games and still redshirt,” Freeman said. "That was something that we kind of took into consideration. Now that you have four games left, they haven’t played yet this year and they have the ability to help us. It’s always the double-edged sword early in the season, yeah, they could help us, but are they going to play enough where you want to burn a red shirt. If we could hold them, let’s hold them. So, now we don’t have to hold them.”

Sneed saw time at linebacker. His move up the depth chart was already in progress, but with JD Bertrand out due to injury, he was thrust into action.

"Sneed had a very specific responsibility and a role for Saturday," explained Freeman. "I don’t know if JD wouldn’t have been hurt exactly how much Jaylon would have played, if he would have played. But with JD being down we found a great opportunity for Jaylon Sneed to go in there and have a specific role. He did a really good job, man. Sometimes you just let those young guys get our there and go play and he showed up and did some really good things.

"When they brought in an extra tight end or O-lineman, we brought in an extra backer and took off a corner just to match personnel,” Freeman continued. “That was his role. When they went heavy personnel, we went heavy personnel and he was going to go play man to man on the tight end it was very specific.”

Payne’s role was smaller, joining primary kickoff returner Chris Tyree as a deep man on kickoffs.

"With Joe Wilkins leaving, we needed (an) off returner for kickoff return,” noted Freeman. "He has been a guy back there catching kickoffs and even catching some punts. We’ve been holding him and now with four games left you can play him and still get his redshirt.”

Freeman said Sneed and Payne were the only two freshmen who hadn’t yet played this year who were “on the cusp” of getting playing time.

“Nobody else, right now, I think is in that situation,” he said.

Braden Lenzy’s Big Catch

Fifth-year senior Braden Lenzy’s talent has always been undeniable. The former track star from Oregon has battled injuries over the course of his career and this year he has been healthy, but still hasn’t seen a steady diet of balls thrown in his direction.

Freeman says Lenzy has been “resilient” and was excited for the senior when he make a spectacular catch off the back of a Navy defensive back in the end zone for a 38-yard touchdown reception – his longest catch of the season.

"(He is) a guy that didn’t complain, continued to come to work, continued to work his tail off,” Freeman stated. “As I tell our guys all the time, you don’t know when your reward comes. For Braden, the ability to just continue to work tirelessly throughout the season and then all of the sudden you have a game where you’re called upon and the ball comes your way and you’re able to make some huge catches and one of the most impressive catches I’ve seen.

"It’s a great reminder for our guys to continue to work, don’t complain. Your time is coming if you do the right things and when the opportunity presents itself if you’re ready to go you’ll make those plays. It’s a great example of what we want our guys to understand is that sometimes you don’t control the opportunities that come your way. You control how prepared you are and how hard you work. Braden Lenzy on Saturday was a great example of that.”

Junior Tuihalamaka And Prince Kollie

Freshman Junior Tuihalamaka made his first career start, next to Marist Liufau, at linebacker Saturday. The move was precipitated by Bertrand’s absence. Sophomore Prince Kollie also saw more snaps than he has in his career.

Tuihalamaka had just one tackle against the Navy triple option, but Kollie finished with seven.

"It’s really difficult .... your first time facing the triple option, you can’t simulate it in practice,” Freeman explained. "It’s really hard to and for those two guys....Prince has played some meaningful action at linebacker, but Junior, this was his first meaningful time at linebacker. Were they exactly where you needed them to be? No, but I think they showed that they can help us. They played good and there’s always room for improvement. But, it’s really difficult to have that be your first game, playing inside linebacker, because it happens so fast. The minute you think it’s an inside zone or dive play is what we call it....the next thing you know, there’s a puller, because it happens so fast. I

"It was a good learning experience for those two and Marist,” Freeman continued. "That was Marist’s first time facing the triple option. So, it will be something that I think as we go into next year when we face them the first game of the year, we can go back and reflect on to show those three guys, here’s you in the game and how fast it is and how can you see the different keys and the different triggers to help you fit where you need to fit.”

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter