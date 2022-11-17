Marcus Freeman Updates Notre Dame Injuries, Some Are Returning, Others Remain Out

Notre Dame is likely to be without the services of Brandon Joseph again this week when the Fighting Irish host Boston College. The senior safety missed last week’s game with a high ankle sprain and Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said Thursday that Joseph is “doubtful” this week with a high ankle sprain that kept him out of action against Navy this week.

Linebacker Jack Kiser sprained an ankle against the Midshipmen last week, but Freeman said during his Thursday Zoom media call that he is “probable” to face the Eagles Saturday, while fellow linebacker JD Bertrand, who missed the Navy game, is “100% a go” for Saturday’s game.

Freeman updated several other injured players Thursday.

Tyler Buchner

The sophomore quarterback suffered a season-ending injury to his non-throwing shoulder in week two of the season against Marshall.

"Tyler Buchner .... he's practicing doing some individual stuff,” Freeman said. "Not wearing pads and stuff like that, but he's participating in parts of practice and then other parts of practice doing some rehab still.”

Cane Berrong

The sophomore tight end has not played since tearing an ACL in during a practice in October of last year. He saw action as a true freshman on special teams last season.

"Cane Berrong has been practicing,” Freeman explained. "He's been getting reps with the offense and some special teams reps. He's been doing a really good job and is pretty much back.”

Aiden Keanaaina

The junior nose guard tore an ACL last spring. He played in four games in his first two seasons with the Irish.

"Aiden has been doing scout team,” Freeman stated. "He's back and really been doing a good job for us on scout team .... Do I think Aiden's 100%? Probably not yet but he's been helping us in terms of given us a great look on scout team and really working his way back into playing shape and his football shape that he needs to be in. He's a guy that I could see possibly trying to help us and during the bowl game.”

Jayden Bellamy

The freshman defensive back is yet to see action for the Irish.

"Bellamy is still dealing with a head injury,” Freeman explained. "He got a concussion and so he's still working his way back through concussion protocol.”

Will Schweitzer

The sophomore linebacker saw action in three games last year, but has not played this season.

"Will Schweitzer had a medical procedure done probably about a month ago,” said Freeman. "He hasn't been cleared yet to participate in football yet, but we'll see. Sometime maybe after this season, if he's cleared and where he's at.”

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter