Notre Dame Players All Over Mel Kiper Jr's 2023 NFL Draft Big Board

Notre Dame had several players catch Mel Kiper Jr.'s attention while looking ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has released an early version of his 2023 NFL Draft Big Board and by position rankings, and there is a strong Notre Dame flavor. Kiper had two Notre Dame players in his Top 25 and two more way up on his list at their respective positions.

Junior tight end Michael Mayer tops the list as the No. 7 overall player on his board, and the Kentucky native is also the No. 1 tight end.

"NFL teams want tight ends who can stretch the deep middle of the field -- and block well enough to line up next to offensive tackles. That's Mayer, who can be a force in the red zone. Linebackers simply can't cover him (and safeties struggle with his size). Mayer has a wide catch radius and could produce as a pass-catcher in the NFL. He's a complete tight end." - Kiper Jr.

Senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey checked in as the No. 19 overall player on the board, but he has Foskey ranked as the No. 2 outside linebacker, not as a defensive end.

"Foskey leveled up down the stretch in 2021, and he's an intriguing outside linebacker/defensive end combo in this class. He's still developing his technique, but he has a solid spin move and can beat offensive tackles with power. Will Foskey show more polish this season? I think he could take another leap." - Kiper Jr.

Fifth-year senior captain Jarrett Patterson ranked as the No. 2 center on Kiper's board, and senior safety Brandon Joseph ranks as the No. 2 safety on the board.

Among Notre Dame's opponents, Ohio State and Clemson topped the list with three players apiece in the Top 25. USC's most recent addition - wide receiver Jordan Addison - cracked the Top 25 list.

