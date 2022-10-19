Notre Dame Must Make Immediate Changes On Offense

Notre Dame's offense has been abysmal for much of the 2022 season, and that was especially true in the team's 16-14 loss to Stanford. If Notre Dame is going to salvage its season the offense will need to make major improvements. That can't happen simply by trying to get better at what they are doing. Notre Dame needs to make wholesale changes on offense.

In our most recent show we break down all the areas that Notre Dame can and must improve the offense. We focused on areas that are actually addressable in season.

The show was broken down into four different sections.

1. Personnel - Notre Dame is not using its personnel properly, and in some cases they aren't giving enough playing time to specific players. We break down the importance of using personnel that fits around quarterback Drew Pyne, which includes more of Tobias Merriweather and Deion Colzie. We also discussed how to better use the running backs and tight ends.

2. Eliminate The Scan - We break down why the constant use of the "scan" on offense is a bad idea and eliminates any chance at getting into a good rhythm. We also discuss why it makes it harder for the young offense to play to its potential.

3. Run Game Improvements - During this portion of the show we break down how the lack of play diversity hinders the ground attack, and the need for a more inside-out approach. Properly using the backs, especially junior Chris Tyree, are key focal points.

4. Pass Game Must Change - Next we dive into a deep discussion about the pass game must change, including the need to actually have a screen game. This is part personnel, part philosophy and a major change in emphasis.

Much of the burden falls on offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, whose insistence on running a complex system with a thick playbook is problematic. Whether or not Rees is willing to look in the mirror, own the offensive woes and then make the necessary changes remains to be seen, and at this point we are skeptical he will be willing to do that.

