Brian Kelly Notebook: Playing On The Road, Will Linebacker

It's game week for Notre Dame! Here are three quick takes from Monday’s Brian Kelly press conference previewing Sunday’s opener against Florida State.

BETTER ROAD START NEEDED

Two years ago, Notre Dame opened on the road at Louisville. The game was tied 14-14 after a quarter before Notre Dame pulled away, winning 35-17. It was a relatively balmy 83 degrees with winds from the Northwest. That turned out to be a pretty good Cardinal team that finished the season 8-5 and finished second in the ACC. Kelly said the team has to start faster against the Seminoles. He’s confident this group is going to be better.

Why? Many have played in big road games.

“That was a group that was similar to this. There was a mix of some veterans and some young players,” Kelly said of the 2019 team. "We were trying to handle the environment and figure that out, as well as execute at a higher level. We didn't tackle very well if you remember, in the first half, and that was really the story of the game. We played much better defense and then kind of settled down on offense and that changed the flow of the game. We'll need to start a little bit better. I think we'll handle the environment better as well because we have more players that have played at Louisville, that have played at Georgia, that have played at Virginia Tech, that have used their voice to talk to players about how they get into the right zone.”

He’s referring to players like Kyle Hamilton, Kurt Hinish, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, and Jack Coan. All have big game experience on the road.

ROAD TRIPS STILL COMPLICATED

It’s not easy playing on the road in normal circumstances. These still aren’t normal circumstances because of the pandemic.

A road trip is more complicated and harder than it was two years ago. Because of Covid 19 protocols, the team is leaving late Saturday, the players won’t eat on the plane and some players will be in single rooms.

Kelly said the team is “100-percent where it was last year” on Covid and moving toward more restrictions.

“It’s still here,” Kelly said. “Covid is not over yet.”

NEXT MAN UP AT WILL LINEBACKER

No. 3. The season ending lower body injury to linebacker Marist Liufau will be a big opportunity for junior linebacker JD Bertrand, who is relatively inexperienced. He played in 11 games - mostly on special teams - and made just seven tackles. Outside of Coan making his debut at quarterback, how Bertrand plays could be the second biggest individual story in this game. Throw in freshman Blake Fisher starting at left tackle as an equally big story.

Kelly said it’s the next man in mentality for Bertrand.

“His production, outstanding production, tough, smart assignment-correct, athletic, “ Kelly said. “He has all the tools to play at a high level at that position. We lose a very versatile player in Marist (Liufau). There's no doubt about it. But JD Bertrand is an outstanding football player as well.”

