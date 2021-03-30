Notre Dame Offensive Linemen Talk Pro Day, NFL Draft, Influences

Notre Dame had one of the nation's best offensive lines in 2020, and now four of the five starters from that unit are looking to continue their football careers in the NFL.

In advance of Wednesday's Notre Dame Pro Day, those four blockers - Robert Hainsey, Liam Eichenberg, Aaron Banks and Tommy Kraemer - spoke with the media about a number of topics. You can listen to all four players in this video:

Hainsey kicked things off by talking about former players and coaches who have been major influences in his career, and how they have helped prepare him for this process. Hainsey also talks about his versatility, the upcoming NFL Draft and what he brings to the NFL team that eventually picks him.

Eichenberg talked about his game during the interview, emphasizing his technique and improving run blocker. The consensus All-American talked about his ability to play right away in the NFL and also challenged the notion he lacks the athleticism to be a high draft pick.

Banks also talked about former teammates that he has leaned on during this process. He talked about the possibility of coming back to Notre Dame in 2021 so he could play left tackle, but why he ultimately decided to leave for the draft. Banks also talks about what he's done to improve his game and get ready to impress NFL scouts.

Kraemer talked about the process, how former teammates have been helpful and how all four of the linemen that are coming out work together through the process. He talks about his versatility and what NFL teams are getting in him. Kraemer also talks about former coach Harry Hiestand and current ND line coach Jeff Quinn and how they have helped him grow as a player and a man. He also talked about why he chose to stay in South Bend to prepare for the Pro Day.

