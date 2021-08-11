Notre Dame Draft Evaluation: Opponent Overview - Wisconsin Badgers

Ryan Roberts breaks down the top NFL Draft prospects for Notre Dame's third opponent, the Wisconsin Badgers

Arguably the best team Notre Dame will face in the 2021 regular season is the Wisconsin Badgers, who the Irish will play in Chicago for their fourth game.

As is usual, there are some outstanding offensive linemen up front for the Badgers. Outside of the offensive line, however, there are some more notable names both under center and on the defense who are sure to grab NFL evaluator’s attention.

Just how good can this Badger class be? Let’s put them under the microscope.

Logan Bruss, Offensive Line (6050v, 315v)

Another year, another talented Wisconsin offensive lineman. There is no Joe Thomas caliber of prospect upfront this season. There isn’t a Ryan Ramczyk either.

If you’re looking for someone closer to Michael Dieter coming out a couple years ago, senior Logan Bruss is a battle tested offensive lineman who has experience playing both right tackle and inside at guard.

From a size perspective, Bruss seemingly hits the thresholds of a next level offensive tackle. The issue is sub 33” arms that affect his ability to last working against more athletic edge rushers in expanded space.

That has led Bruss to moving inside for the Badgers as a senior. Physicality speaking, he is a mauling presence up front who boasts an extremely powerful lower half to reset the line of scrimmage in the offense’s favor. Bruss is a solid mover but makes his money working in confined spaces.

Playing inside at guard, Bruss possesses starter upside with a fantastic baseline with his versatility.

Jake Ferguson, Tight End (6044v, 244v)

Resembling former Kentucky standout and Indianapolis Colt tight end Jacob Tamme physically, Ferguson is much more your detached move piece/big slot who makes his living stressing defenses in the passing game.

There he can be a huge headache for both second and third level defenders alike. He is a smooth athlete with plus vertical speed to stretch the seam consistently. Ferguson consistently plucks the football away from his frame, making him a nice safety blanket option.

He’s a loose athlete who is able to get in and out of his breaks sufficiently, creating some easy separation.

For as much that Ferguson can have as a receiver, he offers very little in the run game, odd for your typical Wisconsin tight end. He possesses a very thin lower half, offering little movement at the point of attack. That does limit his upside as a starter on the next level.

In the ideal scenario, he is a move piece in a tight end room that implements some 12 personnel, showing the ability to line him up all around the formation.

That type of alignment versatility is huge for Ferguson’s projection.

Jack Sanborn, Linebacker (6015v, 236v)

Sanborn has been a mainstay in the middle of the Badgers defense for the last couple of seasons. He is tough, active and consistent in his approach filling inside.

Sanborn is also a sufficient linear athlete, covering a solid amount of ground to close in pursuit. He creates a nice amount of power in tight spaces, possessing solid power to coil and wrap against some tougher runners.

There is an absence of length and short area quickness for Sanborn, laboring at times to navigate space effectively. His work in the passing game leaves a lot to be desired, limiting him to an early down run stopper for his best case scenario.

That could make special teams a huge sticking point as he finds his niche early. In terms of a college football player, Sanborn is amongst the best in college football.

However his lack of notable traits may limit his upside on the next level.

Kayden Lyles, Offensive Line (6026v, 316v)

Lyles could very well have been higher on this list if injuries were turned off.

Pressed into action on the defensive side of the football early in his career, Lyles flipped back to offense a couple of seasons back and has been a mainstay when healthy.

After playing a ton of guard in 2019, Lyles made the move to center during the 2020 season. When he’s able to play, Lyles is a talented interior offensive lineman who is gifted enough to ascend as one of the better centers in all of college football.

It is a very talented interior offensive line class in 2022 but Lyles has the skill set to crash the party with a healthy 2021 season. He is extremely powerful, while also boasting plus foot quickness at center. Lyles is technically sound, remaining square and patient working combos up to the second level.

Until we get a full season of production and a medical recheck, Lyles is a huge question mark.

Scott Nelson, Safety (6020v, 204v)

There are going to be some preconceived notions about Nelson on the backend, expecting nothing more than a box defender who is an underwhelming member of the pass coverage unit.

Wisconsin uses Nelson in all areas, from multiple alignments. The team has shown the propensity to rotate a ton, seeing a ton of reps from two high alignment. He has adequate range on the back end playing split field. In the run game, he has little issue mixing it up with his ideal frame.

There are some limitations in man coverage, lacking the short area quickness to change direction working against shiftier slot receivers. The work Nelson provides in special teams will be a huge sticking point for Nelson.

He has the type of physicality, effort and demeanor to quietly assume a role without much fanfare.

THE WILDCARDS

Graham Mertz, Quarterback (6030e, 225e)

The hype was real following Mertz’s debut against the University of Illinois when he completed 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns.

The season quickly went haywire, seeing the team fighting quarantine issues and consistency offensively. Mertz clearly possesses traits to get you excited, including plus arm strength, clean stroke, a nice frame and a solid blend of athleticism.

It’s very possible that he could be that “dramatic riser” as a redshirt sophomore if everything clicks.

For now, he’s a young quarterback who is fighting to get more consistent on a full volume of reps.

Leo Chenal, Linebacker (6020e, 256e)

Somewhat overshadowed by the known commodity in Sanborn, fellow inside linebacker Leo Chenal is a much more projectable player to the next level.

Boasting throwback size at 6’2” and 256 pounds, Chenal is a dying breed of your old school thumpers on the second level. The thing that makes him slightly different, Chenal has some eye popping change of direction skills to go along with his outstanding size/power profile.

Evident by Chenal’s place on the most recent Feldman’s Freak List, he has a little more upside than the size component would tell you. Only a true junior, Chenal is worth keeping an eye on as a sleeper early declaree who could rise to the middle rounds with a big season.

After a haphazard 2020 campaign, Wisconsin has some questions to answer entering 2021. Among the biggest catalysts, these prospects will be a big indicator of just how good this season’s version of the team can be.

