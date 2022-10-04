Notre Dame Opponent Insider: First Glance Look At The BYU Cougars
Notre Dame (2-2) comes out of the bye week with a chance to pick up its biggest win of the season when it squares off against the 16th-ranked BYU Cougars (4-1). The Fighting Irish will have to be on top of their game against the potent BYU squad.
Game Date: Saturday, October 8
Start Time: 7:30 PM ET
Network: NBC
Current Line: Notre Dame -3.5, O/U 52
We kick off our coverage of the matchup with a first glance look at the Cougars, who are riding a two-game win streak of their own.
HEAD COACH - Kilani Sitake
Sitake is in his seventh season at the helm of the BYU program, but he is quite familiar with Provo. Sitake was a fullback for the Cougars from 1994, 1997-2000. A three-year starter, Sitake played for legendary coach LaVell Edwards. Sitake was a captain for the Cougars in 2000 and was on the 1994 team that beat the Irish 21-14 inside Notre Dame Stadium.
After a 9-4 start, Sitake went through three rough seasons, with the Cougars going just 18-21 from 2017-19. BYU bounced back with an excellent 11-1 campaign in 2020, but the Cougars were much maligned for playing a weak schedule. That wasn't the case in 2021 when BYU went 10-3, but Sitake's team went 6-1 against Power 5 opponents, including a road win over USC.
BYU is 4-1 to start the 2022 campaign, meaning the Cougars are 25-5 since the beginning of the 2020 season.
Offensive Coordinator: Aaron Roderick (2nd season)
Defensive Coordinator: Illaisa Tuiaki (7th season)
2022 BYU SCHEDULE/RESULTS (4-1)
at South Florida - Won 50-21
Baylor - Won 26-20 (OT)
at Oregon - Lost 41-20
Wyoming - Won 38-24
Utah State - Won 38-26
vs. Notre Dame (Las Vegas)
Arkansas
at Liberty
East Carolina
at Boise State
Utah Tech
at Stanford
2022 STATISTICAL OVERVIEW
2022 STATISTICAL LEADERS
Rushing: RB Christopher Brooks - 49 att., 294 yards, 6.0 YPC, 4 TD; RB Miles Davis - 24 att., 167 yards, 7.0 YPC, 0 TD; RB Lopini Katoa - 33 att., 110 yards, 3.3 YPC, 1 TD
Passing: QB Jaren Hall - 120 com., 171 att., 70.2%, 1,438 yards, 12 TD, 1 INT, 162.81 rating
Receiving: WR Keanu Hill - 16 rec., 329 yards, 20.6 YPC, 4 TD; WR Chase Roberts - 15 rec., 223 yards, 14.9 YPC, 1 TD; WR Kody Epps - 21 rec., 198 yards, 9.4 YPC, 3 TD; WR Brayden Cosper - 15 rec., 192 yards, 12.8 YPC, 1 TD
Tackles: LB Ben Bywater - 37; LB Max Tooley - 29; LB Payton Wilgar - 25; S Ammon Hannemann - 21; LB Keenan Pili - 21
Tackles For Loss: DE John Nelson - 3.0; LB Ben Bywater - 2.5; DT Lorenzo Fauatea - 2.0; LB Keenan Pili - 2.0; LB Max Tooley - 2.0
Sacks: DE John Nelson - 2.0; seven players tied with 1.0
Interceptions: LB Max Tooley - 2; LB Ben Bywater - 2
