Notre Dame Opponent Insider: First Glance Look At The BYU Cougars

Notre Dame (2-2) comes out of the bye week with a chance to pick up its biggest win of the season when it squares off against the 16th-ranked BYU Cougars (4-1). The Fighting Irish will have to be on top of their game against the potent BYU squad.

Game Date: Saturday, October 8

Start Time: 7:30 PM ET

Network: NBC

Current Line: Notre Dame -3.5, O/U 52

Stream: fuboTV (Start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

We kick off our coverage of the matchup with a first glance look at the Cougars, who are riding a two-game win streak of their own.

HEAD COACH - Kilani Sitake

Sitake is in his seventh season at the helm of the BYU program, but he is quite familiar with Provo. Sitake was a fullback for the Cougars from 1994, 1997-2000. A three-year starter, Sitake played for legendary coach LaVell Edwards. Sitake was a captain for the Cougars in 2000 and was on the 1994 team that beat the Irish 21-14 inside Notre Dame Stadium.

After a 9-4 start, Sitake went through three rough seasons, with the Cougars going just 18-21 from 2017-19. BYU bounced back with an excellent 11-1 campaign in 2020, but the Cougars were much maligned for playing a weak schedule. That wasn't the case in 2021 when BYU went 10-3, but Sitake's team went 6-1 against Power 5 opponents, including a road win over USC.

BYU is 4-1 to start the 2022 campaign, meaning the Cougars are 25-5 since the beginning of the 2020 season.

Offensive Coordinator: Aaron Roderick (2nd season)

Defensive Coordinator: Illaisa Tuiaki (7th season)

2022 BYU SCHEDULE/RESULTS (4-1)

at South Florida - Won 50-21

Baylor - Won 26-20 (OT)

at Oregon - Lost 41-20

Wyoming - Won 38-24

Utah State - Won 38-26

vs. Notre Dame (Las Vegas)

Arkansas

at Liberty

East Carolina

at Boise State

Utah Tech

at Stanford

2022 STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

2022 STATISTICAL LEADERS

Rushing: RB Christopher Brooks - 49 att., 294 yards, 6.0 YPC, 4 TD; RB Miles Davis - 24 att., 167 yards, 7.0 YPC, 0 TD; RB Lopini Katoa - 33 att., 110 yards, 3.3 YPC, 1 TD

Passing: QB Jaren Hall - 120 com., 171 att., 70.2%, 1,438 yards, 12 TD, 1 INT, 162.81 rating

Receiving: WR Keanu Hill - 16 rec., 329 yards, 20.6 YPC, 4 TD; WR Chase Roberts - 15 rec., 223 yards, 14.9 YPC, 1 TD; WR Kody Epps - 21 rec., 198 yards, 9.4 YPC, 3 TD; WR Brayden Cosper - 15 rec., 192 yards, 12.8 YPC, 1 TD



Tackles: LB Ben Bywater - 37; LB Max Tooley - 29; LB Payton Wilgar - 25; S Ammon Hannemann - 21; LB Keenan Pili - 21

Tackles For Loss: DE John Nelson - 3.0; LB Ben Bywater - 2.5; DT Lorenzo Fauatea - 2.0; LB Keenan Pili - 2.0; LB Max Tooley - 2.0

Sacks: DE John Nelson - 2.0; seven players tied with 1.0

Interceptions: LB Max Tooley - 2; LB Ben Bywater - 2

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter