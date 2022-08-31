Notre Dame Opponent Preview: Breaking Down The Ohio State Buckeyes
The 5th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish head to Columbus this weekend to take on the 2nd-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. We have plenty of breakdowns and analysis of the Buckeyes scheduled, but Irish Breakdown kicked things off with a first glance look at the Buckeyes.
We talked Ohio State's statistics, head coach Ryan Day and dove into some top schemes for the Buckeye offense and defense. We also spent a lot of time talking about defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
Notre Dame Depth Chart
Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
First Glance: Breaking Down The Buckeyes
Series History: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame Is Well Aware Of The Challenges That Ohio State Presents
Notre Dame Gets Its Chance To Earn Respect This Weekend
