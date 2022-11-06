Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Win Over Clemson

Notre Dame earned a dominant 35-14 win over Clemson last night, blasting the No. 4 team in the country. In a victory that convincing there can be a number of players deserving of the top player honors, and that is true from this game as well.

It wasn't easy, but there is a breakdown of the players of the game for the Fighting Irish from the win over Clemson.

OFFENSE - RB Logan Diggs and RB Audric Estime

Diggs Stats: 17 carries, 114 yards, 6.7 YPC, 0 TD

Estime Stats: 18 carries, 104 yards, 5.8 YPC, 1 TD

Runners Up: OT Blake Fisher, OT Joe Alt, WR Jayden Thomas

Notre Dame's offensive line was certainly brilliant in the win over Clemson, but the play of the Irish backs was truly special. While the line clearly won the battle against the vaunted Clemson defensive line, the backs still had to do plenty of work. Their ability to make the first defender miss was impressive, and their overall performance was stellar.

Although the stats are really, how they were put together is why the backs won this award. Both Logan Diggs and Audric Estime ran with exceptional authority. Not only were they physical, both backs showed top-notch patience and vision, and their decision making was outstanding.

There were a few pass protection miscues from from the backs, but overall this duo was special.

DEFENSE - CB BENJAMIN MORRISON

Stats: 7 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 pass break up, 1 touchdown

Runners Up: LB JD Bertrand, DT Jayson Ademilola, CB Cam Hart

In most weeks, the kind of performance we saw from JD Bertrand would have earned him player of the game honors. Against Clemson, however, that honor obviously has to be freshman corner Benjamin Morrison.

Morrison had two huge interceptions in the game. One was deep in Clemson territory, which set up a Notre Dame touchdown. The other was deep in Notre Dame territory, but Morrison returned it 96 yards for a touchdown.

Even if you take out the interceptions this was an outstanding performance from Morrison. He was sticky in coverage all night long, gave very good effort on the perimeter screen game, and his tackling - for the most part - was impressive.

Bertrand was also outstanding, but the pick six and blanket downfield coverage earns Morrison the nod here.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Jordan Botelho and Prince Kollie

I thought about giving this honor to punter Jon Sot, who consistently pinned Clemson deep in its own territory. In the end, however, it's hard not to go with Jordan Botelho and Prince Kollie for their work on the opening punt.

Botelho came right up the middle and split a pair of Clemson blockers to get free for the block. Kollie caught the ball out of the air and immediately showed off the running backs skills that made him a star as a senior in high school.

