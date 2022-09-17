Notre Dame Quarterback Drew Pyne Focused On Bringing Energy To The Offense

When quarterback Drew Pyne makes his first career start Saturday against California, his game is likely to include several familiar ingredients.

A dash of Ian Book, Notre Dame’s all-time winningest quarterback who mentored Pyne when he arrived on campus as a freshman two years ago.

A sprinkle of Brett Favre, the gun slinging Hall of Famer who could both elude trouble with his feet, but also find trouble by periodically forcing the issue with his arm.

And a heaping helping of Connor McGregor, the former UFC champion who Pyne idolized when the Irish fighter was in his prime.

"I love Conor McGregor,” Pyne said this week after being elevated to the top of Notre Dame’s quarterback depth chart. "(McGregor is) one of my idols because he has a lot of confidence in himself and he's from Ireland and my ancestors are from Ireland.”

It’s that self-confidence that Pyne draws from his idol that might be the most important element he takes with him on the field Saturday. The “swagger” Pyne plays with; the same swagger he showed at Soldier Field last year when he imitated McGregor’s “Billionaire Strut” after throwing a fourth quarter touchdown pass to Kevin Austin.

Pyne announced his presence and showed the world his confidence when he flailed his arms, ala McGregor, and pointed to the Soldier Field crowd. Notre Dame has lacked that kind of confidence through its first two games this season. Maybe that swag is just the shot in the arm an Irish offense that’s averaging just 15.5 points through two games can use to get it kickstarted.

"His care factor is through the roof,” Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said of Pyne this week. ".... He's going to walk into the building and do everything in his power to be ready to play Saturday. That's just who the kid is. That's why he's here. He has that energy. He kind of has that respect of his teammates that can inject some life into our group right now, which we need. He has that, which is tremendous.”

Pyne lost out on the starting job for a second straight training camp when Tyler Buchner earned the job this year. He lost out to Jack Coan last year. Despite those personal setbacks, the junior never stopped caring and he never stopped working.

"Quarterback's a position that people look to lead and for me, I play the game with a lot of confidence and a lot of energy,” Pyne said. "That's something I pride myself on. When I go on the field, I want the offense to have energy. I want the offense to be talking. I want them to be playing hard and tough and everything. And I think that when I'm on the field, I'm going to be pushing guys to do that.”

The Irish practiced last Sunday, the day after their upset loss to Marshall, so the team had Monday off. Pyne didn’t spend much time at home though. He says he all but threw away his cell phone and didn’t have time for any vintage McGregor fights on YouTube.

Instead, he hunkered down inside The Gug watching film. It's a healthy habit that has become Pyne’s refuge when things around him start swirling a little too much.

"Last night I was thinking to myself about everything that's going on and I go 'Alright, I'm going to go watch film',” Pyne recalled after Tuesday’s practice. "Because what's important is going and playing Saturday and playing well and being as prepared as I possibly can.

"That's what's important for me,” Pyne continued. "That's what's important for our offense and that's what's important for our team is (for) each one of us to do our jobs. So, in times of discomfort I go to watch film because I know that that's what's important and that's how I'm going to get better.”

Pyne saw his first action of this season, eleven total plays, last week against Marshall after Buchner left in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury. He was just 3 of 6 for 20 yards, but he did throw a touchdown pass (Notre Dame’s first of the season) to Michael Mayer.

The New Canaan, Conn. native knows he wasn’t perfect. He has his first career interception to prove it. But he also looks at that experience as another opportunity to improve.

"Every game I've ever played in here, it's all been a learning experience,” explained Pyne. "I think, from last year to even my freshman year when I got thrown in against Alabama (in the College Football Playoff semifinals). I think it's all a learning experience. I'm going to take last week, I'm going to take every game I played in here (and) learn from it and get better.”

Pyne put the disappointment of not winning the starting job behind him quickly during fall camp. He says he was able to turn from initial to pride in himself, because he had prepared and “attacked” every day the best he could.

Both head coach Marcus Freeman and Rees told him at the time that they were going to need him at some point this season and that time has come this weekend.

"I told him on Sunday, ‘you're the perfect guy to help us through this right now,” Rees said. "You have the perfect mentality and energy.’ All that stuff's great. He had a sharp practice (Tuesday). He's going to continue to be sharp mentally. Then we want to get him to a point Saturday where he can go out there and doesn't have to press. Just go out there, play free play with some confidence and go be himself.”

If Pyne can do that the Irish offense might finally get rolling. If not, well, hopefully we don't find that out.

SEAN STIRES

