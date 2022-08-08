Notre Dame Ranks 5th In USA TODAY Preseason Coaches Poll

Notre Dame is ranked fifth to start the 2022 college football season according to the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. It marked the highest preseason ranking for the Irish in the Coaches Poll since they ranked third in 2006.

It also marks the fourth straight year that Notre Dame has ranked in the Top 10 of the Coaches Poll preseason rankings. Notre Dame ranked seventh last season, 10th in 2020 and ninth in 2019.

Notre Dame ranked in the Top 10 of the preseason Coaches Poll just once from 2010 to 2018.

Three of Notre Dame's 2022 opponents are ranked in the Top 25 of the Coaches Poll.

Notre Dame's season opening opponent - the Ohio State Buckeyes - checked in at No. 2 in the preseason rankings, which means the Irish will start the season in a battle of top five teams.

Notre Dame hosts Clemson on November 5 at home, and the Tigers start the season ranked No. 4 in the preseason rankings.

Despite going 4-8 last season, the Southern Cal Trojans will start in the Top 25, checking in at No. 15 in the preseason poll. Notre Dame and USC square off on November 26th in Los Angeles.

BYU and Notre Dame will meet in Las Vegas on October 8th, and while the Cougars didn't crack the Top 25 they did come in as the fourth highest team in the "Others Receiving Votes" category.

It certainly creates an opportunity for several marquee matchups in the first season of Marcus Freeman's tenure.

