Notre Dame Spring Football Practice Highlights - Practice 6

Highlights and analysis of Notre Dame's sixth practice of the 2021 spring.

Notre Dame wrapped up its sixth practice of the 2021 spring this morning, and below you will find the video highlights and play-by-play analysis of what we see.

Clip 1: RB Kyren Williams (#23) makes multiple defenders miss en route to a quality gain. He's aided by a strong backside block from left tackle Tosh Baker (#79). You also see freshman Rocco Spindler (#50) in the play getting a first team rep. Houston Griffith (#3) and Jack Kiser (#24) eventually bring him down.

Clip 2: The Irish defense, led by linebacker Bo Bauer (#52) and rover Isaiah Pryor (#10) blow up a Notre Dame running play.

Clip 3: Linebackers JD Bertrand (#27) and Shayne Simon (#33) quickly clog up the run lane for running back C'Bo Flemister (#20). There's a strong block from freshman tackle Blake Fisher (#54) on the play.

Clip 4: Running back Chris Tyree (#25) runs through a tackle attempt of defensive end Alexander Ehrensberger (#98) to get to the second level for positive yards. Fifth-year senior Dillan Gibbons (#76) is snapping the ball on the play.

Clip 5: Wide receiver Lawrence Keys III (#13) hauls in a throw over the middle from QB Jack Coan (#17), as safety DJ Brown (#12) closes in. Tough catch in traffic for Keys.

Clip 6: Coan (#17) hits Avery Davis (#3) on a quick throw, but cornerback Clarence Lewis (#26) strips the ball out, and it is recovered by defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola (#57).

Clip 7: Defensive end Justin Ademilola (#19) and nose tackle Howard Cross III (#56) blow up the Notre Dame running play in the backfield.

Clip 8: Linebacker JD Bertrand (#27) blows into the backfield, but Flemister (#20) is able to run through the tackle attempt. Nose tackle Aidan Keanaaina (#92), however, is there to quickly close out the play and bring Flemister down.

Clip 9: RB Kyren Williams (#23) returning a punt.

Clip 10: Freshman receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (#21) returning a punt.

Clip 11: Wide receiver Matt Salerno (#29) returning a punt.

Clip 12: Wide receiver Lawrence Keys III (#13) returning a punt.

Clip 13: QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits wideout Xavier Watts (#82) on a crossing route in front of corner Ramon Henderson (#11).

Clip 14: QB Pyne (#10) hits Avery Davis over the middle in front of safety KJ Wallace (#16).

Clip 15: QB Tyler Buchner (#12) hits a wide open C'Bo Flemister (#20) up the sideline for a big gain.

Clip 16: QB Buchner (#12) hits freshman tight end Mitchell Evans (#88) on a quick slide route against tight coverage from Litchfield Ajavon (#23).

Clip 17: QB Buchner (#15) hits wideout Jordan Johnson (#15) on an out cut for a quality gain.

Clip 18: QB Pyne (#10) steps into the pocket and hits Braden Lenzy (#0) over the middle for a big gain.

Clip 19: QB Pyne (#10) hits tight end Michael Mayer (#87) on a quick out cut, but cornerback Cam Hart (#5) knocks the ball out.

Clip 20: QB Coan (#17) hits Lawrence Keys III (#13) on the outside, and the Irish wideout does the rest.

Clip 21: QB Coan (#17) is forced out of the pocket on a rush from Jordan Botelho (#17), but he find Flemister (#20) over the middle. You see Tosh Baker (#79) at right tackle on the play.

Clip 22: QB Coan (#17) throws a beautiful strike up the seam to freshman tight end Cane Berrong (#80) for the touchdown. Coan and Berrong split Kiser (#24) and Ajavon (#23) on the play.

Note: All video courtesy of Fighting Irish Media

Related Content

Notre Dame 2021 Spring Football Roster

Notre Dame Announces Spring Football Schedule

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game Announced

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter