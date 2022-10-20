Notre Dame Tight End Eli Raridon Is Out For The Season

Notre Dame has suffered another loss on offense as head coach Marcus Freeman announced that talented freshman Eli Raridon was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

The 6-7, 245-pound freshman was injured in a non-contact situation, and the knee he injured is the same one he tore back in December. Raridon was becoming more of a factor on offense and was the team's best blocking tight end since earning his first bit of playing time against Marshall.

Raridon had yet to catch a pass and was targeted just once, but he played 30 snaps in the win over North Carolina and 35 snaps in the win over BYU. He played just four snaps in the loss to Stanford thanks to the return of sophomore Mitchell Evans, who missed the previous five games with an injury of his own.

Losing Raridon means classmate Holden Staes and sophomore Cane Berrong will need to step up and provide a bit more playing time. Evans will need to quickly get up to speed in order to replace the quality blocking that Raridon provided the offense.

With this type of injury it is likely that Raridon will miss the spring and also be limited early in fall camp next season, at least based on the timeline we saw from players like Cane Berrong and Avery Davis, who also injured their ACL's last year around this time.

