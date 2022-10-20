Skip to main content

Notre Dame Tight End Eli Raridon Is Out For The Season

Notre Dame freshman tight end Eli Raridon was lost for the season to a knee injury

Notre Dame has suffered another loss on offense as head coach Marcus Freeman announced that talented freshman Eli Raridon was lost for the season with a torn ACL. 

The 6-7, 245-pound freshman was injured in a non-contact situation, and the knee he injured is the same one he tore back in December. Raridon was becoming more of a factor on offense and was the team's best blocking tight end since earning his first bit of playing time against Marshall. 

Raridon had yet to catch a pass and was targeted just once, but he played 30 snaps in the win over North Carolina and 35 snaps in the win over BYU. He played just four snaps in the loss to Stanford thanks to the return of sophomore Mitchell Evans, who missed the previous five games with an injury of his own.

Losing Raridon means classmate Holden Staes and sophomore Cane Berrong will need to step up and provide a bit more playing time. Evans will need to quickly get up to speed in order to replace the quality blocking that Raridon provided the offense.

With this type of injury it is likely that Raridon will miss the spring and also be limited early in fall camp next season, at least based on the timeline we saw from players like Cane Berrong and Avery Davis, who also injured their ACL's last year around this time.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Chris Tyree 1
Football

Notre Dame Run Game Needs More Diversity And Consistency

By Bryan Driskell
Tobias Merriweather
Football

Notre Dame Receiver Tobias Merriweather Stays Patient As He Looks For More Opportunities

By Sean Stires
Deion Colzie
Football

Midweek Musings: Notre Dame Needs Changes At Wide Receiver

By Bryan Driskell
EQKSQV3ZV5A2BP3IEM5KY37LOA
Recruiting

Notre Dame Offers 2023 OL Christopher Terek

By Ryan Roberts
Jeremiyah Love
Recruiting

Jeremiyah Love Want To Open Up A St. Louis Pipeline To Notre Dame

By Ryan Roberts
Tommy Rees
Football

Tommy Rees Talks Notre Dame Offense, Play Calling, Tobias Merriweather And More

By Sean Stires
Tommy Rees
Football

Notre Dame Must Make Immediate Changes On Offense

By Bryan Driskell
Jeremiyah Love
Recruiting

Jeremiyah Love Explains Why He Chose Notre Dame

By Ryan Roberts