Notre Dame To Face South Carolina In The Gator Bowl

Notre Dame and South Carolina will face each other in the Gator Bowl

Notre Dame now has its bowl opponent for the 2022 season as the Fighting Irish will face the South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The game will be played on December 30th in Jacksonville, Fla. Notre Dame finished the regular season ranked 21st while the Gamecocks finished ranked 19th in the CFP rankings.

Both programs finished the season 8-4, with the Irish winning of their five of their last six games and the Gamecocks earning two huge wins to end the season. South Carolina beat Tennessee (63-38) and Clemson (31-30) to finish the regular season.

Notre Dame and South Carolina have played four games against each other, with the Irish owning a 3-1 series advantage. The Irish beat South Carolina in 1976, 1979 and 1983, while the Gamecocks won the matchup in 1984.

The Fighting Irish have played in the Gator Bowl three times. Their first appearance was in 1976 against Penn State, a game the Irish won 20-9. Notre Dame lost to Georgia Tech (35-28) at the end of the 1998 season and 28-6 to NC State to conclude the 2002 campaign.

