Two Notre Dame Standout Projected As First Round Picks In ESPN Mock Draft

Notre Dame standouts Isaiah Foskey and Michael Mayer were projected as first round picks in the latest ESPN Mock Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is expected to be a big one for Notre Dame prospects, who consistently have multiple players projected to go in the first round. The latest mock draft from ESPN has a pair of Notre Dame standouts projected to go in the first round.

Junior tight end Michael Mayer is projected to be picked by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 15 pick in the draft.

"The tight end with the nickname "Baby Gronk" goes to a perfect situation, where he'll team up with Joe Burrow and three outstanding wide receivers (Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins) to form the AFC's best skill position group. The 6-foot-4, 251-pound Mayer is a throwback player who is a true in-line tight end prospect. Rob Gronkowski is the popular comp, but Mayer plays a lot like the Lions' T.J. Hockenson, who was the No. 8 overall pick in 2019." - ESPN

This would be a great placement for Mayer, although the analysis of his game was a bit puzzling. I don't view Mayer as a throwback player other than his size. His overall game is that of a player that can move around the field, and for Notre Dame he played detached at a high rate. According to Pro Football Focus, Mayer had 412 snaps as an attached player last season while playing 356 snaps either in the slot or lined up out wide.

Senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey is slated to be picked by the Houstan Texans with the No. 23 pick.

"The Texans grabbed elite defensive tackle Jalen Carter earlier in this projection and now get him a running mate in the talented all-around end Foskey. At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Foskey has a true 4-3 defensive end body but could still stand up and play in space because of his quickness. With 11 sacks and a whopping six forced fumbles last season, his numbers match his physical tools." - ESPN

Notre Dame's draft success at tight end has been outstanding the last decade, but Foskey going in round one would be a big change for the Irish. Notre Dame hasn't had a defensive end taken in the first round since 1997 when the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Renaldo Wynn.

