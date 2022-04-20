Tyler Buchner Out For Blue Gold Game With Injured Ankle

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is out for the spring game

Notre Dame sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will not play in Saturday's Blue-Gold Game after apparently being injured. Buchner was seen at today's Blue-Gold Game Draft wearing a brace and walking with a limp.

Prior to the start of the spring game draft, Irish trainer Rob Hunt announced who would not play in the spring game and Buchner was among those names mentioned.

Following the Blue-Gold Game draft, head coach Marcus Freeman stated that Buchner's injury was non-football related. Apparently he twisted his ankle walking down stairs on Tuesday.

Junior Drew Pyne will play quarterback for both the Blue and Gold team according to head coach Marcus Freeman, who also said offensive linemen would wear green and some would play for both teams.

Other players listed as out for the game:

Jayson Ademilola, DT

Cane Berrong, TE

JD Bertrand, LB

Pat Coogan, OL

Avery Davis, WR

Cam Hart, CB

Aidan Keanaaina, DL

Billy Schrauth, OL

Joey Tanona, OL

Joe Wilkins Jr., WR

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter