Tyler Buchner Out For Blue Gold Game With Injured Ankle

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is out for the spring game

Notre Dame sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will not play in Saturday's Blue-Gold Game after apparently being injured. Buchner was seen at today's Blue-Gold Game Draft wearing a brace and walking with a limp.

Prior to the start of the spring game draft, Irish trainer Rob Hunt announced who would not play in the spring game and Buchner was among those names mentioned.

Following the Blue-Gold Game draft, head coach Marcus Freeman stated that Buchner's injury was non-football related. Apparently he twisted his ankle walking down stairs on Tuesday.

Junior Drew Pyne will play quarterback for both the Blue and Gold team according to head coach Marcus Freeman, who also said offensive linemen would wear green and some would play for both teams.

Other players listed as out for the game:

Jayson Ademilola, DT
Cane Berrong, TE
JD Bertrand, LB
Pat Coogan, OL
Avery Davis, WR
Cam Hart, CB
Aidan Keanaaina, DL
Billy Schrauth, OL
Joey Tanona, OL
Joe Wilkins Jr., WR

