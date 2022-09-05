Skip to main content

Upon Further Review: Final Analysis Of Notre Dame's Loss To Ohio State

Irish Breakdown goes into the film room to get a final read and provide final analysis of the Fighting Irish loss to Ohio State

Before we move onto Notre Dame's next opponent we need to put the finishing touches on the Fighting Irish loss to Ohio State. After our initial reaction to the game we dove into the film, broke things down and provided our final look at the game.

You can see the whole breakdown in this video, which includes a film look at what went right, and wrong, for Notre Dame in the contest.

There were plenty of things we saw in the film breakdown that confirmed our initial impression of the game, including the struggles of the offensive line and the execution mistakes.

There were also a number of things we felt negatively about after the game concluded that were better than we expected after breaking down the film. Much of what held the offense back, for example, is correctable, which bodes well for the future, especially when it comes to the offense and coordinator Tommy Rees.

After breaking down the film we also provide final analysis on the game and discuss some changes that need to happen moving forward, like the need to immediately start playing freshman receiver Tobias Merriweather.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Marcus Freeman 2
Football

Notre Dame Must Learn To Finish, And Marcus Freeman Knows It

By Bryan Driskell
Tyler Buchner 1
Football

Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Offense vs Ohio State

By Bryan Driskell
Clarence Lewis
Football

Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Defense vs Ohio State

By Bryan Driskell
TaRiq Bracy
Football

Players of the Game: Notre Dame at Ohio State

By Bryan Driskell
Marcus Freeman
Football

Marcus Freeman Talks Loss To Ohio State, Need To Finish Better

By Bryan Driskell
TreVeyon Henderson
Football

Ohio State Rallies In The Second Half To Beat Notre Dame 21-10

By Bryan Driskell
Tyler Buchner
Football

Notre Dame 10, Ohio State 7: First Half Analysis

By Bryan Driskell
Ryan Day - Marcus Freeman
Football

LIVE BLOG: #5 Notre Dame at #2 Ohio State

By Bryan Driskell