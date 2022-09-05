Upon Further Review: Final Analysis Of Notre Dame's Loss To Ohio State

Before we move onto Notre Dame's next opponent we need to put the finishing touches on the Fighting Irish loss to Ohio State. After our initial reaction to the game we dove into the film, broke things down and provided our final look at the game.

You can see the whole breakdown in this video, which includes a film look at what went right, and wrong, for Notre Dame in the contest.

There were plenty of things we saw in the film breakdown that confirmed our initial impression of the game, including the struggles of the offensive line and the execution mistakes.

There were also a number of things we felt negatively about after the game concluded that were better than we expected after breaking down the film. Much of what held the offense back, for example, is correctable, which bodes well for the future, especially when it comes to the offense and coordinator Tommy Rees.

After breaking down the film we also provide final analysis on the game and discuss some changes that need to happen moving forward, like the need to immediately start playing freshman receiver Tobias Merriweather.

