Notre Dame vs Stanford - Preview and Predictions

Notre Dame and Stanford square off tonight in the 35th installment of this rivalry. The 3-2 Fighting Irish will look to pick up their fourth straight win of the season and also the fourth straight win against a struggling 1-4 Cardinal squad.

Game Date: Saturday, October 15

Start Time: 7:30 PM ET

Network: NBC

Current Line: Notre Dame -16.5, O/U 53

Irish Breakdown broke the game down and discussed this matchup and we made our final predictions for the score and for game ball winners on offense and defense.

During the show we break down why we both believe this is the game that Notre Dame finally puts it all together and dominates Stanford for four quarters. We also discuss what Stanford can do to keep the game closer than it should be.

You can see the score predictions for the entire Irish Breakdown staff HERE.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter