Skip to main content

Notre Dame vs Stanford - Preview and Predictions

Irish Breakdown previews and makes final predictions for the matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Stanford Cardinal

Notre Dame and Stanford square off tonight in the 35th installment of this rivalry. The 3-2 Fighting Irish will look to pick up their fourth straight win of the season and also the fourth straight win against a struggling 1-4 Cardinal squad.

Game Date: Saturday, October 15
Start Time: 7:30 PM ET
Network: NBC
Current Line: Notre Dame -16.5, O/U 53

Irish Breakdown broke the game down and discussed this matchup and we made our final predictions for the score and for game ball winners on offense and defense.

During the show we break down why we both believe this is the game that Notre Dame finally puts it all together and dominates Stanford for four quarters. We also discuss what Stanford can do to keep the game closer than it should be.

You can see the score predictions for the entire Irish Breakdown staff HERE.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Drew Pyne
Football

How To Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Stanford Cardinal

By Sean Stires
USC - Utah
Football

Game Prediction: #7 USC Trojans vs #20 Utah Utes

By Bryan Driskell
TCU - Oklahoma State
Football

Game Prediction: #8 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs #13 TCU Horned Frogs

By Bryan Driskell
Drayk Bowen
Recruiting

Notre Dame Commits Set For a Big Week Of Action In Week Eight

By Ryan Roberts
Brandyn Hillman
Recruiting

Notre Dame Ready To Host Some Important Recruits Against Stanford

By Ryan Roberts
Penn State - Michigan
Football

Game Prediction: #5 Michigan Wolverines vs #10 Penn State Nittany Lions

By Bryan Driskell
Chris Tyree
Football

Keys To Victory For Notre Dame And Stanford

By Bryan Driskell
Alabama - Tennessee
Football

Game Prediction: #3 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #6 Tennessee Volunteers

By Bryan Driskell