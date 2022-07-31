Notre Dame Will Have Several Important Position Battles Rage In Fall Camp

Position battles are a big part of fall camp, and how those fights conclude play a key role in how the lineups and the Notre Dame team shake out. This will be especially true in 2022, as Notre Dame will see position battles rage at some very important positions.

In a recent Irish Breakdown show we went into detail about each position battle. We discussed which players are involved in those battles, how the battles will impact the starting lineup and the potential of this team.

Of course, the most notable battle will be at quarterback, as sophomore Tyler Buchner will look to seize hold of the position over junior Drew Pyne. While Buchner enters fall camp in pole position, there is still plenty he has to prove, and Pyne isn't going to go down without a fight.

Senior Zeke Correll forced his way into the starting lineup with a strong spring performance, but classmate Andrew Kristofic will continue to battle for a role in the starting lineup.

There will be plenty of jockeying for position at wide receiver and tight end in fall camp.

On the defensive side of the ball, junior big end Rylie Mills will battle classmate Alexander Ehrensberger and senior NaNa Osafo-Mensah for the starting role. Much like Buchner at quarterback, Mills enters fall camp as the leader, but he has to prove he is capable of taking the next step and becoming a dominant force.

Senior JD Bertrand is likely to move to Mike linebacker this fall, and he'll battle against fifth-year senior Bo Bauer and talented freshman Niuafe Tuihalamaka. There will also be fierce battles at cornerback and safety in camp.

