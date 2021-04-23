Notre Dame Football: Talking Slot Receivers, Niuafe Tuihalamaka, Tommy Rees and Marcus Freeman

We talked about Notre Dame recruiting and comments by the Fighting Irish coordinators in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment

The Notre Dame football topics were deep in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires. We talked Notre Dame recruiting and we talked the current Fighting Irish players. We kicked things off topics about the slot receiver position, then went to receiver recruiting, defensive recruiting, center recruiting and then finished up talking about comments by Marcus Freeman and Tommy Rees.

Check it out, the questions were excellent and sparked very good discussion!

1:07 - Darin kicks things off by asking about the slot receiver position, and the need to add more dynamic play at the position. Part two of his question is about 2022 recruits that fit the playmaker mold.

5:47 - The conversation turns to wide receiver recruiting. We talk about the need to land Virginia standout Xayvion Bradshaw, and then discuss the talented outside receivers on the board.

7:52 - Sticking with the wide receiver recruiting topic, we talk about Tennessee standout Taylor Groves, who is being recruited to play wide receiver by the Irish, but also someone who has talked about liking to play defense.

10:02 - Sean turns the conversation to linebacker recruiting, and we talk about talented California linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka. We talk about his game and where things stands with the Irish and the talented linebacker.

12:13 - Darin asks about the center position, and whether or not we see players developed as true centers, or is it more about finding the best five and figuring out who fits best at center. We also talk about a couple of center prospects in Notre Dame commit Joey Tanona, who played center in 2020, and Wisconsin standout Carson Hinzman.

15:01 - The conversation turns to Marcus Freeman's recent comments on recruiting, which you can find HERE.

16:38 - We shift the conversation to Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, and the comments he made that stood out to me.

19:00 - Sean continues the conversation about Coach Rees and the ability and willingness of the offense to adapt. We talk about the positives of that, but also the concerns.

