Irish Breakdown: Week In Review

MIDWEEK MUSINGS

This week’s edition of Midweek Musings posed the question, would it be better for Notre Dame to go 11-1, lose to Clemson and then lose in the first round of the College Football Playoff, or to go 10-2, beat Clemson and win a New Year’s Six bowl game.

It also took a look at what Notre Dame must do to get back on track with its offensive line recruiting.

2020 NOTRE DAME SEASON PREVIEW

2020 All-American Candidates: Notre Dame Offense — There are three players on the Notre Dame offense that enter the 2020 season with the best chance to earn All-American honors in 2020.

2020 All-American Candidates: Notre Dame Defense — There are four players on the Notre Dame defense that enter the 2020 season with the best chance to earn All-American honors in 2020.

Freshman RB Chris Tyree Brings Home Run Talent — Breaking down incoming freshman Chris Tyree, who should add explosiveness to the Irish offense.

Kyren Williams Could Be An Ascending Player In 2020 — Rising sophomore running back Kyren Williams has a unique skillset, and his emergence could give the offense a major boost in 2020.

Jahmir Smith Must Find His Groove — Junior RB Jahmir Smith could provide a hammer to the backfield if he can find consistency in 2020.

Strong Tight End Play Should Continue In 2020 — Despite the loss of standout Cole Kmet, the Irish tight ends could be just as good - if not better - in 2020.

NOTRE DAME NEWS AND ANALYSIS

Notre Dame's 2020 Schedule Is Loaded With Talented QBs — The Notre Dame defense will have to square off against a schedule that is filled with talented and experienced quarterbacks.

Notre Dame's Offensive Line Should Be The Nation's Best — According to CBS Sports, the Notre Dame offensive line should be the nation's best in 2020

Brian Kelly Is CFB's Fifth Best Coach — CBS Sports ranked Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly as the fifth best coach in college football. This analysis looks at reasons for, and against, that ranking.

The Shake Down: Breaking Down The Notre Dame-Navy Spread — Irish Breakdown staff writer JP Scott dives into the Notre Dame/Navy spread.

NOTRE DAME BASKETBALL

Notre Dame Checked All The Boxes For Trey Wertz — Irish Breakdown analyst Nathan Erbach interviewed transfer guard Trey Wertz about his decision to pick Notre Dame.

NOTRE DAME RECRUITING

Notre Dame Makes Final 5 For Rocco Spindler — Top 100 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler is a must get for Notre Dame in the 2021 class, and he announced his final five.

Notre Dame Makes Top 6 For Dont'e Thornton — Spindler isn't the only top recruit that Notre Dame must land, or that included the Irish in his final list of schools.

Jayden Thomas Is A Notre Dame Fit

Irish Breakdown analyst Brian Smith wrote a two-part series breaking down how 2021 wide receiver Jayden Thomas fits into Notre Dame on and off the field.

Part I

Part II

What Schools Do The Best Job Recruiting And Developing Five-Stars — Irish Breakdown looked at which programs did the best job recruiting five-stars and then turning them into NFL Draft picks from the 2011 to 2016 classes.

PODCASTS

Breaking Down The QB Depth Chart — Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the Irish depth chart at quarterback. The analysis also dove into why Notre Dame has struggled to develop quarterbacks in the Kelly ear.

Breaking Down The DE Depth Chart — The IB staff also dove into the defensive end depth chart for the 2020 season.

