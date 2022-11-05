Kentucky Defensive End Austin Alexander Ready For A Return Visit To Notre Dame

After visiting Notre Dame for their matchup against Cal earlier this season, Burlington (Ky.) Cooper defensive end Austin Alexander is making the trip back to South Bend for their highly anticipated matchup with Clemson this weekend. This will be Alexander’s third trip to Notre Dame, a place that he has had nothing but rave reviews for.

Over the last couple of months, the Kentucky native has continued to have great contact with the staff. The nephew of former Seattle Seahawks star running back Shaun Alexander has been very complimentary of the staff and everyone behind the scenes for Notre Dame.

"Conversations with Notre Dame since I’ve last visited have been very positive,” Alexander said. "They have just shown how they want me back and would like to continue to see me.”

He’s excited to get back to campus and get to bond with the staff again. Alexander is ready for a monumental weekend.

"I’d love to just have another great time talking to coaches, and being on campus,” Alexander explained. "I’m bringing one of my friends who has never been to a college game, so just showing him the recruiting experiences will be so much fun. Just mainly seeing Coach (Al) Washington again is a must for me.”

Notre Dame of course has a massive opportunity this weekend when they take on a talented Clemson squad. The performance for the Irish could have a massive impact on the recruits in attendance.

"I’d like to see Notre Dame put a really strong game together,” said Alexander. "They have shown that they are a top team even with struggles this year and I’d love to see them just put it together. On top of that it’s always just a really fun time when Notre Dame wins at home too, so just seeing a top four win would be wild in South Bend.”

With the playoffs beginning this week, that has taken much of Alexander’s attention right now. He is still active in the recruiting process and has had a chance to develop relationships with some impressive programs.

"Recruiting has been relatively slow as of right now to be honest,” Alexander explained. "I’m really not stressing mainly because of the caliber of teams that have been recruiting me.

"The main schools that have been recruiting me right now are Notre Dame, Maryland, Alabama, Cincinnati, and Liberty,” he continued. “It’s been such a fun ride, and it’s only the beginning. All glory to God!”

Alexander already sports a handful of offers, including Maryland, Liberty, Akron and Eastern Kentucky. There is reason to believe that the offer list could expand exponentially very quickly.

Through eight games, Alexander has been a menace for the Cooper Jaguars. He is currently second on the team in tackles with 52. The Kentucky native has also recorded five sacks, four quarterback hurries thus far as a sophomore.

