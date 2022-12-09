Adon Shuler Was Steady All Along, Now He's Ready For His Notre Dame Chapter

Committed to Notre Dame for well over a year, Irvington (N.J.) High School 2023 safety Adon Shuler is just days away from turning the page on his high school chapter and officially beginning his career with the Fighting Irish. On December 21, Shuler will be signing his national letter of intent with the Irish and putting his recruiting process fully behind him.

Shuler has seen a little bit of everything throughout the process, the ups, downs and everything in between. Throughout the process, several notable programs attempted to make Shuler second guess his decision and force him to flip.

His mindset and feelings toward Notre Dame never changed.

"No, I never wavered,” Shuler explained. "Obviously I was blessed to be recruited by so many great schools but it was always Notre Dame for me. They provide everything that I need to be successful in the future and I can’t wait to finally get there soon.”

While Shuler is ready for the next chapter, he still appreciates all of the experiences he has gained over the course of his Irvington career. He is grateful for it all.

"It’s really surreal to know that this chapter is almost over,” Shuler said. "I’m just thankful for everything that we accomplished at Irvington. The program is going to do incredible things in the future.”

Shuler has been an essential member of Notre Dame building a potentially historic 2023 recruiting class. The New Jersey star has big expectations for what the group can accomplish and is looking forward to growing together.

“This class is special,” said Shuler. “We all have similar goals and really get along great. I’m excited to finally get on campus with everyone and get started.

"Winning a national championship is the goal,” continued the standout safety. "We know what we’re capable of and what this staff is building. That’s our biggest goal.”

The school days are winding down for Shuler. He is set to enroll at Notre Dame next month and finally become a part of the Irish program. Shuler is vigorously preparing for the next step.

“I’m just working as hard as I can everyday,” he said. “I want to come in and do everything I can to fill a role for the team. I’m going to come to South Bend ready to compete and earn everything I am given.”

ESPN pegs Shuler as the No. 238 overall player and the No. 14 safety in the 2023 recruiting class. He also ranks as high as the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey according to the 247Sports ranking. Even with ESPN, 247Sports and On3 ranking him as a three-star recruit, Shuler remains vastly underrated.

Shuler originally committed to Notre Dame back in August of 2021. Since then, some notable programs have been heavily pursuing him to try and flip his commitment. Since February of this year, the New Jersey standout has received some notable offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Duke, and Vanderbilt among others.

The senior standout put together a dynamic final campaign for Irvington. He was a dominant force on the defensive side of the football, collecting 103 total tackles, three interceptions, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

Shuler was also needed heavily on the offensive side of the football. As a wildcat quarterback, he rushed for 567 yards on the ground. He also went for 95 yards receiving as a pass catcher, while also making plays as the team’s punt returner.

In total, Shuler ended his senior season with 844 all purpose yards and six touchdowns. That includes an interception that he returned for a score.

