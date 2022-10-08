Notre Dame Commit Jaden Greathouse Has Yet Another Dominant Performance

It was a game to remember for Austin (Texas) Westlake star 2023 wide receiver Jaden Greathouse. Among the biggest accomplishments in Greathouse’ career, he continued to pull in the records during the team’s 66-17 blowout win over Anderson last night.

The 6-2, 210-pound pass catcher continued his dominant stretch for a Westlake team that has now won 46 straight games, including three straight Class 6-A state championships. During this latest victory, Greathouse hauled in his 200th career reception for the Chaparrals.

Here is a look at the specific play where he made his 200th grab.

He also put himself on the cusp of another massive accomplishment. During this victory, Greathouse hauled in two more touchdown receptions, pushing his career total to 49.

When the team travels to Dripping Springs (6-0) next week for an extremely important matchup, Greathouse will have an opportunity to put his 50 career touchdowns on the board, another massive moment in the career of one of the state’s best.

FILM ANALYSIS

During this particular contest against Anderson, Greathouse showed once again that he has the ability to win in a multitude of ways as a pass catcher. Greathouse hauled in both an eight yard and 30 yard touchdown during the contest.

On the latter, he demonstrated magnificent body control to adjust to the football in the air effectively.

On the eight yarder, there was nothing fancy about it. Greathouse ran a clean route, was able to break it off and win inside leverage. That attention to detail is what we have continued to expect from the senior playmaker.

The biggest thing that stands out about Greathouse on the field is his presence. You can just feel the confidence that he carries with himself.

On the night, Greathouse showcased every skill that he needs to be successful on the next level. Of course the physicality stands out. The Texas native can get dropped on a college football field right now and compete.

The nuance he plays with, however, gets terribly underrated. Greathouse is a premier route runner who clearly understands how to manipulate defenders and blind spots. From a physical and technical perspective, Greathouse is ready to play on the next level right now.

