Notre Dame Commit Peter Jones Is Forging Special Bond With Harry Hiestand

Notre Dame will sign a smaller offensive line haul in 2024 than it did in the previous three classes, and the Irish got off to a strong early start by landing Malvern (Pa.) Prep standout blocker Peter Jones, who committed to the Irish in August.

One of the big reasons for that commitment was Jones’ relationship with offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, who has garnered a reputation as one of the best offensive line coaches in the business. That affinity for his future offensive line coach has continued to solidify his pledge.

During the December recruiting period, Hiestand headed to Pennsylvania to meet with the coaches and Malvern Prep and remind everyone how important Jones was to the he and the Irish staff.

"Coach Hiestand came and visited the school,” Jones explained. "It was really awesome to see him come by and meet with my coaches. He stayed for almost two hours and really had a chance to talk ball with the coaches.

"We have gotten the chance to really get to know one another well,” Jones said of his building relationship with Hiestand. “We typically talk some ball and just about life. It is always a great conversation. He is such a great guy and I feel like he has a great bond with both my offensive line coach and I.”

Jones is looking to get back to Notre Dame as often as possible in an attempt to learn as much as possible from Hiestand and the Irish coaching. A return date has already been set.

"I will be attending the junior day so I’ll see him again soon,” he said. "I’m excited to get back to South Bend as a committed player.”

Overall, Jones has thoroughly enjoyed the recruiting process and even more importantly, he’s happy that it is over. Since opting for the Irish, the Malvern star has shut all communication to other schools down. He is all Irish.

"Everything has been great!” Jones explained. “I haven’t had any communication with other schools so that’s been nice. I can really focus on training and getting ready for senior year.”

The recent visit from Coach Hiestand was another verification point that Jones made the correct decision. He is excited to be a part of what Marcus Freeman and his staff are building.

The Pennsylvania native ranks as high as the No. 99 overall player and No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class according to Rivals.

The Malvern Prep standout opted for the Irish in the beginning of August. He chose the Irish over other offers from Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Penn State, Nebraska, Kentucky, Michigan State, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Virginia, Boston College, West Virginia and Duke among others.

