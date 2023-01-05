Notre Dame Cornerback Signee Micah Bell Proving He Belongs At All-American Bowl

Notre Dame 2023 cornerback signee Micah Bell was somewhat limited on Tuesday while dealing with a back strain during the West team’s practice at the 2023 All-American Bowl. He looked healthy on Wednesday, turning in some of the best coverage reps among any player in attendance.

Bell is concerned with getting himself back to full health by the game on Saturday. The fact that he was still slightly tentative on Wednesday, and still able to play so well, is a testament to the caliber of athlete he is. The Texas native is anxious to show all of what he’s capable of this week.

"Right now my biggest focus is playing in the game so I am kind of limiting my reps,” Bell explained. "I just want to be 100 percent by Saturday and show what I can do.”

This week is an opportunity for Bell to test his skills against some of the top players in the 2023 recruiting class. So far, Bell is fitting right in, and he knows that he deserves to be here.

“It is just good to see that I know that I belong,” he said. “The game really slows down when you are confident and I’m becoming more confident in my abilities every practice.”

Despite some subtle confidence, Bell has still maintained a humble approach to the week. He is focused on doing whatever he can to help the West squad be successful. That includes playing both safety and cornerback for the team.

"I played safety my last year of high school so it is really nothing new to me,” said Bell. "I just want to learn both positions so we can be flexible as well so it has been really good.”

With five members of the Notre Dame class in attendance, this week also offers a chance for several members of the 2023 Irish recruiting class to spend some quality time together. The week has been hectic thus far but Bell hopes to spend a lot of time this week with fellow commits Drayk Bowen, Adon Shuler, Brenan Vernon and Sullivan Absher.

"To be honest, we really haven’t spent that much time with each other so far,” said Bell. "We have kind of been rushing around. We have been kind of separated from each other but we will try to get together a lot this week.”

Bell is arguably the fastest player on both teams in attendance. He has begun to showcase how special of an athlete he is and has a chance to end the week with a bang on Saturday along with his future Notre Dame teammates.

