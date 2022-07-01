Breaking Down The Commitment Of Charles Jagusah To Notre Dame

Irish Breakdown dives into the commitment of offensive lineman Charles Jagusah to Notre Dame

Notre Dame landed yet another big-time commitment in the 2023 class when Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman standout offensive tackle Charles Jagusah pledged to the Irish. Landing Jagusah caps off Notre Dame's offensive line class, which will end up being one of the best in the nation.

Following Jagusah's commitment the Irish Breakdown staff dove into every aspect of his decision and what landing the Alleman standout means for Notre Dame.

During the breakdown we dive into the background of Jagusah's recruitment and what led him to picking the Fighting Irish over Michigan, Arkansas and Missouri. The relationship with line coach Harry Hiestand played a big role, which was discussed throughout the show.

Next we discussed the impact that Jagusah has on the class, which included discussion about the needs for the offensive line unit with the 2023 class. Jagusah joined a class that includes Elijah Paige, Sullivan Absher, Sam Pendleton and Joe Otting.

Later in the show we spent time breaking down how the line class fits together, which makes it arguably the best line haul in several years for the Irish. We also compared the 2023 class to the 2022 and 2021 units, which also had five offensive line pickups.

During the breakdown we also dove into some film of Jagusah. We show his impressive combination of power, size and athleticism. We discussed his positional fit at Notre Dame as well.

The show concluded with q question and answer session.

Here is other content from Jagusah's commitment

Charles Jagusah Commits To Notre Dame

Class Impact: OL Charles Jagusah to Notre Dame

Harry Hiestand, Staff Made Notre Dame Feel Like Home For Jagusah

Commit Profile: OL Charles Jagusah

