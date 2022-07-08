2024 WR Jeremiah McClellan Continues Building Connection With Notre Dame

Notre Dame has an impressive group of 2024 wide receivers already on the board, and that includes St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers playmaker Jeremiah McClellan. Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey has already built a strong connection with the standout pass catcher.

“Coach Stuckey, talking to him, he’s such a great person, down to earth, talks to me like a son, [and] we have conversations about everything,” McClellan told Irish Breakdown.

The highly recruited St. Louis native is a highly sought out athlete in the class of 2024, receiving weekly calls from not only Notre Dame, but Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Texas A&M and Ohio State as well.

Back in the spring, McClellan took a trip up to South Bend, where he received an official offer from Notre Dame. He says the trip was his first interaction with head coach Marcus Freeman, where they were able to sit down and talk in-depth.

This summer has been a busy one for the standout receiver, who wrapped up competing in the Rivals Five-Star Underclassmen Camp three weekends ago. McClellan says he felt like he put together a strong performance, with coaches even taking notice, too.

“Went 10 times, won 9 out of 10 [one-on-ones], a lot of coaches said I should’ve won MVP,” the Christian Brothers College standout mentioned.

The Missouri all-state wideout even snagged a one-handed catch in the one-on-one session, showcasing his natural hands and tracking ability in the air.

While some Notre Dame targets are committing to college programs before the start of this season, McClellan has different plans. He'll first narrow down his list of schools and commit sometime in 2023.

“I plan on committing before my senior season,” said the nation's No. 159 overall player according to Rivals.

As for future trips up to campus, McClellan says he “hopes” to get back up to South Bend before the end of the summer, but it’s not a guarantee. The four-star prospect according to On3 has plenty of other visits scheduled for this summer though.

“Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor, Ohio State, are all [planned] unofficial visits,” McClellan continued.

However, getting up to Indiana to see the Fighting Irish in person this fall is a priority for the track and field and football star.

“I will definitely be going up for a game,” McClellan pointed out.

A teammate of McClellan’s, 2023 athlete Jeremiyah Love, is also receiving heavy interest from Notre Dame. Love, who visited Notre Dame on the weekend of June 18, said he has the Fighting Irish as one of his top five teams.

Could both Love and McClellan end up at Notre Dame? It’s possible, and McClellan confirmed that the two have discussed the possibility.

“We talked about it, it might happen, but I don’t know yet,” the two-way player noted.

Digging a little deeper into what McClellan is exactly looking for in a future college, the 6-1, 185-pound wideout wants a true balance of a program that understands the value of getting better and development, but also an environment where he can have fun and enjoy himself as well.

“The atmosphere, I don’t want it to be a dungeon, I want it to be happy, fun, everyone working and getting better, coaching staff, and the city and where it’s at, everything can’t just be about football, plus the fan base,” McClellan described.

This will be a player Notre Dame will have to see through, as programs like Ohio State, Texas A&M, Texas, in-state Missouri among others are coming on strong for the naturally fast and athletic McClellan. What stood out most about the call with the talented wideout was how much he praised the direction of the Fighting Irish staff and how it’s impacting him.

“Coach Freeman, Coach (Dre) Brown, me talking to them is making a big impact, everything is changing with Notre Dame up there and I really like it.”

