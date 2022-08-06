Class Impact: Breaking Down The Commitment Of Dylan Edwards To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from Derby (Kan.) High School athlete Dylan Edwards, who is projected as an all-around player on the Irish offense and special teams. Notre Dame landed Edwards after beating out Oregon, Kansas State and Oklahoma.

Let's take a look at what the commitment of Edwards means to Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class and the Irish depth chart.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Edwards is the 23rd player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2023 class, he's the 12th offensive player and he's the fifth skill player to join the Irish class.

Notre Dame came into this cycle looking to add speed and dynamic playmakers on offense, and Edwards certainly brings that. He's one of the most explosive players in the entire country, being timed in the 4.3 range this summer.

His recruitment was intriguing, as Notre Dame started looking around for possible offensive additions due to other targets not being as solid in their standing with the Irish. When the staff evaluated Edwards again and got him on campus it went from him being a possible option to take if they missed on another player to an athlete the Irish staff wanted no matter what.

A dominant performance at the Future 50, where he was the fastest player at the event, beating Notre Dame safety Peyton Bowen and five-star USC wideout Zachariah Branch in the sprints. That's the kind of explosive speed he brings to the table.

Edwards is the third Notre Dame commit in the 2023 class to be timed either in the 4.3 range (Bowen being the other), or with the elite track speed that projects to a 4.3 (Micah Bell).

NOTRE DAME FIT

Notre Dame is recruiting Edwards to be an all-around player on offense, with a focus on being a slot receiver and return man. He can do work out of the backfield, but he'll be a perimeter player that can also do things in the backfield.

Edwards' first step is exceptional and he also possesses excellent acceleration. That combination is what makes him one of the most explosive offensive players in the entire country. On top of having great speed, Edwards is also an elusive player that can make cuts and then immediately get back to top speed.

The Derby standout isn't just a speed player, he's also an instinctive player with a good feel for the game. Edwards shows good patience as a runner, one that is willing to let the blocking set up before he explodes through the hole. He can be crafty as a runner when he needs to, and his ability to find the second level cuts from the backfield is impressive.

Edwards doesn't catch the ball much, but he has shown an ability to make all the grabs needed to attack teams in the screen game, quick game and intermediate game. There's only one deep catch on his film, but he tracked the ball well and make a contested catch, which was impressive. He'll need to learn some of the nuances of the wide receiver position, but those are easy to teach with a player that possesses his combination of speed, agility and flexibility.

Edwards also projects to be a dynamic return man at the next level, and he's already scored four special teams touchdowns in the last two seasons.

