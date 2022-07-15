Commitment Preview: WR Jaden Greathouse Ready To Make College Decision

One of the nation's best wide receivers in the 2023 class - Austin (Texas) Westlake standout Jaden Greathouse - is ready to make his college commitment. Greathouse will announce his commitment this Friday, July 15, and Irish Breakdown will be live on our YouTube Channel to discuss his decision and impact on Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class. Greathouse is expected to announce his decision at 1:00 PM ET.

Greathouse is down to Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

JADEN GREATHOUSE PROFILE

Hometown/High School: Austin (Texas) Westlake

Height/Weight: 6-2, 210

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber recruit)

Upside Grade: 5.0

2021 Stats: 66 catches, 1,274 yards, 19.3 YPC, 20 TD

Recruited By: Chansi Stuckey, Tommy Rees

Offers: Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma, USC, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Arkansas, South Carolina, TCU, Baylor, Mississippi State, Baylor, West Virginia, Arizona State, Kansas

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 69 overall - No. 9 wide receiver

ESPN: 4-star - No. 85 overall - No. 4 wide receiver

On3: 4-star - No. 191 overall - No. 31 wide receiver

247Sports: 4-star - No. 224 overall - No. 25 wide receiver

Composite: 4-star - No. 113 overall - No. 17 wide receiver

THE FINALISTS

Greathouse spoke with Irish Breakdown about his four finalists. Here is what he had to say:

Notre Dame - “Notre Dame has it all. The athletics plus academics is top in the country. I've developed great relationships with Coach (Marcus) Freeman, Coach (Tommy) Rees, and Coach (Chansi) Stuckey. I feel like I could make an immediate impact there.”

Texas - “Texas is the school I've grown up watching and going to. It has a great tradition and I think they're moving things in the right direction. I think Coach (Steve) Sarkisian is an offensive genius and I've developed great relationships with Coach (AJ) Milwee and Coach (Brennan) Marion.”

Oklahoma - “Oklahoma has such a winning tradition in the last twenty years. They consistently send wide receivers to the NFL. Coach (Jeff) Lebby loves to throw the football and it'd be cool to play in that kind of system.”

South Carolina - “South Carolina has Coach (Shane) Beamer. He's amazing. He's been recruiting me since my freshman year. They're in the SEC, they're an up and coming program, they won a lot of games last year and I think I could have an immediate impact there also.”

Notre Dame goes into this commitment with a great deal of momentum in this recruitment, including rescinding on his previous intentions of taking his commitment date into the summer.

