Skip to main content

Commitment Preview: WR Jaden Greathouse Ready To Make College Decision

Standout wide receiver Jaden Greathouse is set to made a college commitment to Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma or South Carolina

One of the nation's best wide receivers in the 2023 class - Austin (Texas) Westlake standout Jaden Greathouse - is ready to make his college commitment. Greathouse will announce his commitment this Friday, July 15, and Irish Breakdown will be live on our YouTube Channel to discuss his decision and impact on Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class. Greathouse is expected to announce his decision at 1:00 PM ET.

Greathouse is down to Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

JADEN GREATHOUSE PROFILE

Hometown/High School: Austin (Texas) Westlake

Height/Weight: 6-2, 210

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber recruit)
Upside Grade: 5.0

2021 Stats: 66 catches, 1,274 yards, 19.3 YPC, 20 TD

Recruited By: Chansi Stuckey, Tommy Rees

Offers: Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma, USC, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Arkansas, South Carolina, TCU, Baylor, Mississippi State, Baylor, West Virginia, Arizona State, Kansas

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 69 overall - No. 9 wide receiver
ESPN: 4-star - No. 85 overall - No. 4 wide receiver
On3: 4-star - No. 191 overall - No. 31 wide receiver
247Sports: 4-star - No. 224 overall - No. 25 wide receiver
Composite: 4-star - No. 113 overall - No. 17 wide receiver

THE FINALISTS

Greathouse spoke with Irish Breakdown about his four finalists. Here is what he had to say:

Notre Dame - “Notre Dame has it all. The athletics plus academics is top in the country. I've developed great relationships with Coach (Marcus) Freeman, Coach (Tommy) Rees, and Coach (Chansi) Stuckey. I feel like I could make an immediate impact there.”

Texas - “Texas is the school I've grown up watching and going to. It has a great tradition and I think they're moving things in the right direction. I think Coach (Steve) Sarkisian is an offensive genius and I've developed great relationships with Coach (AJ) Milwee and Coach (Brennan) Marion.”

Oklahoma - “Oklahoma has such a winning tradition in the last twenty years. They consistently send wide receivers to the NFL. Coach (Jeff) Lebby loves to throw the football and it'd be cool to play in that kind of system.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

South Carolina - “South Carolina has Coach (Shane) Beamer. He's amazing. He's been recruiting me since my freshman year. They're in the SEC, they're an up and coming program, they won a lot of games last year and I think I could have an immediate impact there also.”

Notre Dame goes into this commitment with a great deal of momentum in this recruitment, including rescinding on his previous intentions of taking his commitment date into the summer. 

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Shawn Stiffler 1
Baseball

Shawn Stiffler Ready To Embrace The Notre Dame Challenge

By Sean Stires12 hours ago
Kenny Minchey
Film Room

Breaking Down Notre Dame QB Target Kenny Minchey

By Bryan Driskell16 hours ago
Mitchell Evans
Football

Notre Dame Tight End Mitchell Evans Has Foot Surgery

By Bryan Driskell17 hours ago
Shawn Stiffler
Baseball

Inside Look At Notre Dame Baseball Coach Shawn Stiffler

By Sean StiresJul 14, 2022
Austin Novosad
Recruiting

Breaking Down 2023 Notre Dame Quarterback Target Austin Novosad

By Bryan DriskellJul 13, 2022
Notre Dame - Helmet
Recruiting

Notre Dame Gets Back In The Mix With Talented 2024 Defensive Lineman

By Shaun DavisJul 13, 2022
Marcus Freeman 1
Football

PFF Projects Notre Dame To Have A Major Drop Off In 2022

By Bryan DriskellJul 12, 2022
Shawn Stiffler
Baseball

It's Official: Notre Dame Hires Shawn Stiffler As Its New Baseball Coach

By Sean StiresJul 12, 2022