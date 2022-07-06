Skip to main content

Notre Dame Remains Hot On The Trail, Latest On Irish Recruiting Targets

Irish Breakdown talks about the hot month of June and July for the Irish on the trail before diving into a look at the latest recruiting news

Notre Dame has been excelling on the recruiting trail ever since Marcus Freeman was hired as the program's head coach, but the Irish were especially on fire in June and July. That is a topic of conversation in the latest Irish Breakdown episode, and we also dive into the latest recruiting news for Notre Dame heading deeper into summer.

Notre Dame has landed nine recruits from the 2023 and 2024 classes in the last month. It began with 2023 offensive lineman Joe Otting on June 7th, and the latest commitment was from 2023 cornerback Christian Gray. There were three 2024 commits and two more 2023 commits in between, including five-star quarterback CJ Carr.

Since 2010, Notre Dame has never landed more players in June-July than what we've seen the last month, and only once (2014) has Notre Dame matched that number. It's not just the numbers though, Notre Dame is bringing in impact players as well. The Irish aren't done, and I expect at least one to two more commitments this summer.

Following the analysis of Notre Dame's hot summer we dive into the remaining players on the board. During that segment we discuss the following players.

Jaden Greathouse, WR
Ronan Hanafin, WR
Jeremiyah Love, RB
Jason Moore, DL
Jaiden Ausberry, LB
Caleb Downs, S
Dante Moore, QB

The conversation about Greathouse, Ausberry and Hanafin was especially intriguing.

We also spend some time talking about 2024 prospects that are on the board. There was discussion about the importance of the 2024 class and why Notre Dame needs it to be just as good, if not better, than the 2023 class.

