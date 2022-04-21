Jaden Greathouse Excited To Get To Notre Dame For Blue-Gold Game

Notre Dame got their first wide receiver commit in the 2023 recruiting class this week, landing Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point star pass-catcher Braylon James. Not only was the program able to secure a commitment from an extremely talented wide receiver, but they were also to continue their momentum in the state of Texas so far this cycle.

Notre Dame wants to land another star Texas pass catcher, and they have just the player in mind. Of course, that would be Austin (Texas) Westlake standout Jaden Greathouse, who is making his first trip to campus this weekend.

There has been a substantial amount of interest as soon as the Irish offered Greathouse this past January. The opportunity to take everything in will be a huge barometer for this recruitment.

“I'm excited to meet everyone and see South Bend in person for the first time,” Greathouse explained. “Watching their spring game will be a good opportunity and chance to get more familiar with their personnel.”

As the Irish Breakdown staff has stated in the past, while Notre Dame may still be relatively new to Greathouse, wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey is not. His experience as a part of the Baylor program allowed him to develop an early relationship with Greathouse. In fact, Baylor was the Texas star’s first scholarship offer.

“Coach Stuckey and I talk a lot,” Greathouse noted. “He's a great guy, and we've been able to build a pretty good relationship. I am looking forward to seeing the success he has with the wide receivers this year.”

The Westlake standout will be heading to town on Friday, accompanied by both his parents, his grandfather and a family friend. It is truly a family affair seeing South Bend for the first time.

Even without having yet to see the campus, Notre Dame’s efforts over the last several months can not be understated. They have quickly turned from subtle interest to real player for Greathouse.

He is still taking things slow but the Irish are in a very good spot heading into the visit.

“I plan on committing after I take most of my official visits,” he explained. “Notre Dame is definitely in my top 5 right now.”

As is the norm, it is an outstanding year for talent coming out of the Lone Star State. Notre Dame is hoping to cash in in what has been a scarce success area over the last few cycles. They hope to land Greathouse as a part of a potentially dynamic wide receiver class in Coach Stuckey’s first cycle on staff.

Greathouse is currently ranked as the nation's No. 77 overall player according to Rivals and the No. 85 player according to ESPN. He is a consensus four-star recruit.

