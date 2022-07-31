Latest Intel On Notre Dame Commits Keon Keeley And Peyton Bowen

Notre Dame currently sits atop the rankings for the 2023 class, and the crown jewels of that recruiting haul are five-star defensive end Keon Keeley and five-star safety Peyton Bowen. Those two prospects both took visits to other schools this weekend, and that has created a great deal of angst with Notre Dame nation.

Both young men have remained committed to Notre Dame, but anytime recruits take visits to other schools, especially a school like Alabama (Keeley), that is going to raise concerns with those who support the program they are committed to.

The Irish Breakdown team has spent the last 72 hours digging into the various situations and has gathered as much quality intel as we can, and we shared that intel on the Champions Lounge premium board. You must be a member of the Irish Breakdown premium forum to read the intel.

INTEL ON KEON KEELEY, PEYTON BOWEN AND MORE

You'll have to read the intel piece to get full details on Keeley, Bowen and other top targets, but the moral of the story comes down to communication. The communication between Keeley, Notre Dame and other Irish commits has been consistent. The same is true for Bowen, and the reality is much of the "reporting" about both players doesn't fit the intel we've received for the last several months, and especially this weekend.

Keeley, a standout for Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep, is a five-star recruit and the No. 3 overall player in the country according to On3 and No. 7 nationally by 247Sports. Bowen, a two-way star at Denton (Texas) Guyer is a five-star recruit and the No. 18 player nationally by On3. Both are consensus Top 100 recruits.

Yesterday I wrote a feature discussing how important both are to Notre Dame, which you can read HERE.

