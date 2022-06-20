Latest Intel On Notre Dame's Important Recruiting Weekend

Notre Dame held a very important recruiting weekend the last three days and Irish Breakdown has the latest

This weekend's recruiting visit list wasn't nearly as big as last week's, but it was an incredibly important weekend from an impact standpoint. Notre Dame cannot finish with the nation's top ranked recruiting class without success with players that were on campus this past weekend.

Irish Breakdown has reached out to many sources and gathered intel on how things went. We posted the intel on the Champions Lounge premium board. You won't want to miss it! You must be a member of the Irish Breakdown premium forum to read the intel.

You can read that intel here:

LATEST RECRUITING INTEL

Notre Dame hosted Texas cornerback Micah Bell this weekend and he's one of the more important recruits remaining for the Irish. We discussed how things went and what we learned about what is important to Bell.

Notre Dame hosted another Texas standout this weekend, wide receiver Jaden Greathouse. The Irish have been in great position with Greathouse, and things only got better this weekend. You can read the latest intel above.

We also have intel Missouri athlete Jeremiyah Love and Washington corner Jasaiah Love. Notre Dame also hosted several commits, including defensive lineman Brenan Vernon and Boubacar Traore. Of course, Traore recently visited Boston College, and we address what we've heard about that.

We also have some notes from Notre Dame tight end commit Cooper Flanagan, who made his third trip to campus this weekend.

You can read all of it in the premium link above. As we get more intel we'll continue to add it to the Champions Lounge premium board.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter