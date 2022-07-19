Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - July 19

Now that the quarterback questions are all settled, it is time to dig deeper into the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes as a whole. From wide receiver and offensive line recruiting, athlete designation and targeted areas, we get into a little bit of everything in this edition.

We even end with a little bit of NFL Draft talk at the end for good measure. Sit back, relax and let's pull the curtains back to the Notre Dame recruiting landscape.

The questions are submitted by Irish Breakdown subscribers

@christopher-crosby: I haven’t heard too many names as far as offensive lineman go for 2024. Who is Harry Hiestand looking to target now that 2023 is pretty much a wrap?

Yes, there hasn’t been much talk about 2024 offensive lineman recruiting thus far. That’s mostly due to the fact that Notre Dame has only extended four offers to the group so far. Of the four, Notre Dame seems to be in the best spot with Malvern (Penn.) Preparatory standout Peter Jones, who is set to visit the campus again later this month. The 6-6, 295-pound offensive tackle brings a nice all-around profile. With plus foot quickness, length and tenacity, he could potentially fit at either offensive tackle or inside long term.

Arguably the most talented athlete on the list, the Irish staff is hoping to tap again into the Massachusetts pipeline in 2024 with West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial offensive tackle Guerby Lambert. If the school sounds familiar, it is the same as 2023 defensive end commit Boubacar Traore. Lambert boasts a massive frame at 6-7 and 280 pounds, with a lot of room to grow. He is a gifted athlete who has the makeup of a left tackle on the next level. The sky's the limit as he continues to fill out and become more technically sound.

Dillon (S.C.) High School star Josiah Thompson is another talented offensive lineman who may be a tough pull out of the South. The 6-7, 285-pounder has some notable movement skills and has some absolutely insane flashes in the run game. Thompson speaks highly of Notre Dame early but the staff will need to get him on campus this summer or during the season to assess the true interest.

Arguably the top floor of the group, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Kyle Altuner plays well beyond his years from a technical perspective. At 6-3 and 285 pounds, Altuner has the most mature frame of the group but also has a lower floor than the other three. He is, however, a pretty sure thing. Altuner plays with tremendous tenacity, pad level and consistency as a blocker. He projects best at either guard or center on the next level. There is a solid baseline as a starter as Altuner continues to develop.

@bplence1189: I see that Notre Dame is recruiting several players in 2024 that are athletes that play multiple positions. Can you clarify for IB Nation what guys Notre Dame is recruiting as just athletes and what position guys like Quinton Martin, Martavious Collins, Josiah Brown, Bryce West, Garrett Stover, Jayshawn Ross, Jason Mitchell, Marcus Goree Jr., Shamir Fredericks, and Dejuan Lane are being recruited to play by Notre Dame?

We saw the staff target a flurry of talented athletes in the 2023 recruiting cycle and they are taking that to a whole other level based on the offer list for 2024. The staff has had a propensity to draft talented athletes and betting on themselves as talented developers to get the most out of their natural ability. Here are the players who potentially profile to multiple positions and where Notre Dame is currently recruiting them:

Martavious Collins - Tight End

Jayshawn Ross - Vyper

Garrett Stover - Rover

Quinton Martin - Rover

Marcus Goree Jr. - Cornerback

Bryce West - Cornerback

Josiah Brown - Safety

Shamir Fredericks - Safety

Dejuan Lane - Safety

Jason Mitchell - Safety

@dj: How many tight ends do you think they will take in 2024? We have six tight ends on scholarship right now I believe. Michael Mayer will be gone, but who else. I can’t believe they would take the number to 7. That seems like a lot.

After taking just one tight end in the 2023 recruiting cycle with Cooper Flanagan, I believe that the staff could push for two during the 2024 cycle, but right now the staff seems focused on just one.

It can be almost impossible to predict roster turnover in the age of the transfer portal. Sure in theory, Michael Mayer is the only tight end who is most likely to move on but what about a potential transfer? Injuries also can happen. Ultimately, I think two is the number despite the current focus. Will they be okay if it is just one with Jack Larsen? Yes, I believe so. I just doubt that the staff is done recruiting tight ends for the cycle, but ultimately how things shake out the next few months will determine that.

@robosgood: Recruiting areas question. The Carolinas, Arizona and Missouri areas are starting to produce more higher recruits. What area of the country do you think will be the next area of talent growth?

That’s a great question. I’m actually going to take one you mentioned already. That’s Missouri, but more specifically, the St. Louis area. I don’t think that we have seen the height of the talent that the area can produce. The state has put out some great football players in the past, including Ezekiel Elliot, Jameson Williams and Drew Lock.

In recent years, it seems to be producing talent at an even higher level and Notre Dame needs to capitalize on that. Missouri is a unique state in general without a major football power in the state. There is a huge opportunity to make a major impact from the area.

@domergriz: A couple of comps questions: 1) Is Joe Wilkins a good comp for Malik Elzy (i.e. good player but not a gap closer)? 2) How does Samuel M’Pemba compare to Jordan Botelho, since they both seem to be that tweener Rover/Edge?

From an impact perspective, I don’t hate the comparison between Wilkins and Elzy. They both have upside to being good football players and contribute. I just don’t see any difference making traits. Elzy is more of a powerful, catch point dynamo with the ability to make a variety of plays in the air. Wilkins, on the other hand, is a versatile pass catcher who brings a smooth style. Consistency has been his main question mark during his Notre Dame career. When healthy, he can play a role.

It is an interesting comparison. From a style perspective, the biggest differences are that Botelho may be a slightly better linear athlete. M’Pemba brings a much higher upside as a speed to power converter. As he continues to grow into his body, he projects as an incredibly powerful rusher. M’Pemba is also a bit twitcher than Botelho. I’d say the biggest difference is that Botelho may project better as a pure speed guy working off the edge but M’Pemba brings more upside as an all around pass rusher.

@badirish2021: Do you look up to Matt Miller and any other former NFL scouts that have done a great job in the NFL draft space?

I think most people have their influences, no matter what career sphere they come from. I’m not different. From a media side, it’s Dane Brugler, Mel Kiper Jr. and Mike Mayock for me.

Brugler, who is an NFL Draft analyst for the Athletic, is the best in the business in my opinion. When writers get to the mainstream, they tend to cut corners. This isn’t the case for Brugler. He consistently does honest, thorough and thoughtful analysis.

Nobody in the NFL Draft sphere wasn’t in some way influenced by Kiper. He is the godfather of NFL Draft analysis and without him, the event wouldn’t be the media spectacle that it is today. I also really liked Mike Mayock before his stint with the Las Vegas Raiders. He, like Brugler, did very honest analysis. He would never say something he didn’t believe just for interaction. It was very refreshing.

From the NFL side of the business, I have been blessed to develop relationships with a lot of current and former NFL scouts in various roles. It’s a blessing to be able to talk ball with them and see the difference in opinions. David Turner is my biggest influence in that area. He was an eighteen year scouting vet across the NFL, CFL and Arena league. He helped me tremendously early on when I got into the consulting side and continues to be a very valuable resource for me.

