Nitro Tuggle Enjoys Yet Another Visit To Notre Dame

After making the trip to South Bend for the team’s matchup against Cal a few weeks ago, Notre Dame welcomed Nappanee (Ind.) Northwood wide receiver NiTareon "Nitro" Tuggle back to campus this past weekend for their game with UNLV. The in-state star is keeping close tabs on Notre Dame, and left this recent trip with a heavy amount of interest in where the program is going.

It was another strong visit for the in-state standout.

"Overall, the visit was great and it was so much fun,” Tuggle said. "I feel like the other guys who were on the visit with me as well, Jo’Ziah Edmond and the Notre Dame recruiter Carter Auman made it fun and just made it a better visit for me.

“A highlight for me was the photo shoot for sure when we went in and it was just a lot of energy from everyone in there and just the music had me turnt up as well,” he continued.

Although Tuggle enjoyed his first game visit to South Bend earlier this season, there was something different about this last trip. He started to feel like a priority.

"The vibe of this one was way different than the last one,” he said. “I feel like they showed way more love and just showed they wanted me to be there.”

Tuggle also got a chance to spend some time with the coaches, and get to know them better. That left a huge impression on him.

“I talked to Coach (Chansi) Stuckey while I was there for about ten minutes and we just talked about grades and just to keep getting me up here and he was excited that I came and we’re definitely locked in for now on,” Tuggle said. “I also talked to Coach (Marcus) Freeman for like five minutes just about my head coach and about me making sure that I keep improving and stuff.

“I also talked to Mr. (Chad) Bowden and he was just saying that to keep coming up to Notre Dame and that I am a top 2024 recruit on their list and that I would make sure to stay on top of grades,” he added.

With Tuggle having such a strong junior season, he has gotten himself on the radar of several Notre Dame programs. Notre Dame is one of those notable programs who is making an impact on him.

“Schools that have been recruiting me hard have been Purdue, Notre Dame, Indiana, Penn State, Ball State, Miami of Ohio, Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan,” he said. “It’s been exciting to get to know the coaches from each school.”

Notre Dame has clearly captured Tuggle’s attention. Where is goes from here reminds unclear but the two parties will keep doing their homework on one another.

Through ten games as a junior, Tuggle is a huge reason why Northwood currently sits with a 10-0 record. He currently leads the squad with 753 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on just 35 receptions. That is a 21.5 yard per catch average. Tuggle also has recorded an interception on the defensive side of the football and has taken one kickoff back for a score.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter