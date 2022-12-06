Notre Dame Offer Was "Crazy" For 2024 DB Jaylen McClain

With the dead period lifted, coaches from all over college football have been hitting the trail hard to see committed and uncommitted players alike. While the 2023 class might be the focus, Notre Dame extended an offer to West Orange (N.J.) Seton Hall Prep star 2024 defensive back Jaylen McClain.

The staff had a massive New Jersey presence today, swinging by to see 2023 safety commit Adon Shuler, as well as checking in with Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2024 defensive back Kaj Sanders. A part of that Garden State tour, the staff got to stop by Seton Hall and see the talented defender.

"Coach (Al) Golden stopped by my school and extended the offer to me,” McClain told Irish Breakdown. "The moment was really crazy for me because he had recruited my father out of high school and is now recruiting me.

"My father ended up going to Syracuse but it was still a cool coincidence,” he continued. "It was pretty crazy to think how small the world is. We had a good laugh about it.”

From the sounds of it, Notre Dame made a tremendous first impression. For McClain, they check a lot of boxes for what matters most for him when selecting a school.

"I like Notre Dame,” McClain explained. "You get the best of both worlds with a top notch education and really good football. That mixture is really important to me.”

McClain has been blowing up on the recruiting trail thus far. He has received attention from some of the premier programs in all of college football.

"My recruiting process has been going well so far,” he said. "It’s a little hectic but it’s a blessing. Some schools showing a lot of interest so far are Michigan State, Michigan, Tennessee, Syracuse, Penn state and a bunch more.”

Notre Dame has had sporadic, but incredible success, in New Jersey. The staff hopes to make McClain potentially a part of that pipeline moving forward.

McClain had a fantastic junior campaign for Seton Hall Prep. From his safety position, he finished third on the team in tackles with 83 total. The 6-0, 185-pound defensive back also recorded an interception and sack on the season.

The New Jersey standout also scored a touchdown on the offensive side of the football. His touches were limited on that side of the football.

The recruiting rankings for McClain vary greatly depending which major recruiting platform you look at. He is currently ranked as the No. 99 overall player and No. 7 safety in the 2024 recruiting class according to On3. ESPN sees him similarly, currently pegging him as the No. 147 overall player and No. 12 safety in the class.

His offer list grows more and more impressive by the day. Some of his notable offers include the Irish, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Oregon, Penn State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Stanford, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Maryland, Syracuse, Louisville, Duke, and Rutgers among others.

