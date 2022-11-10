Notre Dame Offers Standout 2024 Wideout Jaylan Hornsby

The 2024 wide receiver board expanded on Tuesday night when Notre Dame extended an offer to Camden (N.J.) High School star pass catcher Jaylan Hornsby. The offer came as a surprise to the standout receiver.

"I was mostly surprised when Notre Dame offered,” Hornsby explained. "I was definitely excited too. I already know about how big the school is so for me to get the opportunity to be a part of it is a blessing.

"My first time talking to Coach (Chansi) Stuckey was (yesterday),” he continued. "Just from talking to him and some other staff only one time I can tell they are genuine and a family. There were a lot of jokes and laughter, they seemed like great people.”

It will be interesting to see how the relationship between Hornsby and the Irish staff develops moving forward. The Camden star has begun to really blow up on the recruiting trail and there promises to be a lot of demand for his talent level.

It has been hectic, exciting and a true blessing for Hornsby.

"The recruiting process has been great for me overall so far,” Hornsby said. “It’s a blessing and a fun experience to share with my family.

"Some schools that have been doing a great job recruiting me are Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Duke, Illinois and Rutgers,” Hornsby continued. "Speaking of Penn State, I'll be there this weekend for their home game.”

Notre Dame getting Hornsby on campus in the future would be a massive step. For now, this is the first step in his recruiting process with the program.

The Irish staff has had some great success in the Garden State in the past. Hornsby could be the next to watch.

Hornsby is considered a four-star recruit on the On3 Consensus ranking. He currently sits as the No. 234 overall player and No. 36 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class. On that ranking, Hornsby is also considered as the No. 4 player in the state of New Jersey.

The New Jersey native has continued to pull in some impressive offers. Some of his notable offers include the Irish, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, Illinois, Pittsburgh and Rutgers among others.

The 6-2, 195-pound wideout has put together a productive junior campaign for the 9-1 Camden Panthers. In eight games played, he has hauled in 23 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns. His 19.2 yard per reception average is evidence of big play making ability.

