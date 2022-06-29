Elite 2024 Safety Ricardo Jones Building A Strong Connection With Notre Dame

Notre Dame and elite Georgia safety Ricardo Jones are building a strong early connection, and a visit should happen soon

The talent in Georgia high schools is as rich as any in the country, and Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside rising junior Ricardo Jones is one of several recruits the Notre Dame coaching staff are after on the recruiting trail.

The calls between Notre Dame and Jones, a standout for Northside high at safety, have remained consistent since he received an offer from Notre Dame back on April 4. It was a personal one, because Northside alum and Notre Dame receivers coach Chansi Stuckey personally offered Jones.

“I talk with Notre Dame a lot, Coach Dre Brown and Coach (Chris) O’Leary are two coaches that stay in contact with me a lot,” Jones told Irish Breakdown. "Coach Stuckey also he came from my high school so its kind of special to me that he offered me.”

Stuckey was a standout quarterback at Warner Robins and was a four-star recruit before signing with Clemson, where he spent the majority of his career playing wide receiver.

As Jones' relationship with the coaching staff continues to strengthen, the standout safety has yet to speak with the top recruiter for the Irish.

“I can't wait to talk to Coach (Marcus) Freeman," Jones said with intrigue.

Notre Dame has already made a strong move with Jones but has yet to use all of its assets, which is a great sign.

The 6-foot-3, 200 pound secondary player was originally slated to visit Notre Dame this past weekend, but decided to reschedule his visit. Jones does plan to hit campus before the football rolls back around in mid-August.

“I plan to visit as soon as possible, I'm planning to visit before the summer ends,” Jones noted. “Notre Dame is a beautiful place and I can't wait to go.”

As for narrowing down schools, the multi-sport star in football and basketball says he doesn’t quite have a list of top schools yet, but the Fighting Irish certainly is in consideration.

“I haven’t narrowed my list down yet but the time is coming soon,” the athletic ballhawk declared. “And Notre Dame is definitely in one of the top spots for sure.”

Jones did inform Irish Breakdown, though, that he will cut down his list of schools into a top 12 around his birthday in October. His birthday is on October 9th.

Jones is ranked as the No. 33 player in the country according to On3. His relationship with Coach Stuckey could prove important as his recruitment continues to heat up. Teams like Michigan State and Florida State have entered the mix as well for Jones.

