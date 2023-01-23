Notre Dame Football Recruiting Roundup - January 22nd

It has been a busy week in recruiting for Notre Dame. With coaches making school visits, and players getting set to make college decisions, there is a lot to talk about.

Let’s take a dive into everything Notre Dame recruiting. This will comprise the latest news, interviews and the latest offers that the staff extended this week.

LATEST RECRUITING NEWS

There is no bigger recruit for Notre Dame on the board than 2024 Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius defensive tackle Justin Scott, who is ranked as a five-star recruit in the Rivals ranking. The 6-5, 310 pound defender is set to make his college choice on January 31, with Notre Dame seeming to be in a great spot. On the premium message board, we had several recent updates on the latest on Scott.

Scott will be on campus at Notre Dame on January 29th, just two days before he makes his commitment known. Scott released a final eight a few weeks ago that included Notre Dame, Michigan, USC, Ohio State, Alabama, Miami (Fla.), Oregon and Colorado.

There was some recent news when Irish fans had a small freak out when they saw on Instagram that 2024 Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr was on campus at the University of Washington. As what was initially thought, it was nothing to worry about.

Expect Carr to be on campus next weekend when Scott is on campus.

On Tuesday, Chansi Stuckey made it out to see St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan. We are told that McClellan has developed a really nice bond with the Notre Dame staff so far. After singing running back Jeremiyah Love in the 2023 recruiting class, the Irish staff hopes to tap into the Christian Brothers pipeline for the second straight year.

Al Golden was also on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, where he went out to visit the school of Hicksville (N.Y.) Holy Trinity pass catcher Josiah Brown. The speedster also has the skill set to excel on the defensive side of the football. He made the trip to Penn State this weekend and hopes to get back to South Bend soon.

Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing offensive tackle Caleb Brewer has quickly become a key target in the 2024 recruiting class for the Irish. The 6-5, 300-pound offensive lineman is lowly rated by every major recruiting process despite having quite an impressive offer list. That could be partly because of the fact that Brewer plays tight end and defensive end for Wyomissing currently so he’s a bit of a projection.

Harry Hiestand, Al Washington and Marcus Freeman visited Wyomissing on Thursday. He is planning on visiting the campus on April 1 for the first time with his parents.

Among the talented quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting class, Notre Dame visited the school of Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy quarterback George MacIntyre. He is the some of former Colorado Head Coach Mike MacIntrye and appears to be a quarterback that Notre Dame has some interest in. With Carr already committed in the 2024 class, Tommy Rees can put his eyes set on bringing in another talented signal caller in 2025.

RECENT RECRUIT INTERVIEWS

In a recent interview, I had the chance to sit down with Swainsboro (Ga.) HS athlete Demello Jones for an extensive conversation, who the Irish staff is recruiting as a safety. We covered everything from his Notre Dame ties, his healthy offer list, weird recruiting ranking and what he’s looking for in a potential school. Read the interview here.

I also had the chance to speak with Bryant (Ark.) HS defensive lineman TJ Lindsey. The 6-4, 280-pound defender is a player who has been on the Notre Dame radar for some time. He has also been trending well to the Irish over the last couple of months. Here is some insight into Lindsey’s recruitment, including his trip this weekend to Texas A&M.

The last podcast interview of the week was with Brewer, who continues to be high on Notre Dame. We spoke about his unique athletic background, as well as the current state of his recruitment.

NEW OFFERS

With the busy week on the recruiting trail, the Notre Dame staff was busy extending offers to some talented 2024 and 2025 recruits. Here are the players who were offered this week.

QB Antwann Hill Jr. - Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County (2025)

RB Tory Blaylock - Humble (Texas) Atascocita (2025)

WR Daniel Freitag - Minneapolis (Minn.) Jefferson (READ)

OT Kevin Heywood - Warminster (Pa.) Archbishop Wood

DL Lawal “LJ” McCray - Daytona (Fla.) Mainland

EDGE Darien Mayo - Olney (Md.) Good Counsel

EDGE Cole Mullins - Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek

LB Justin Williams - Conroe (Texas) Oak Ridge

LB Brian Huff - Jonesboro (Ark.) HS (READ)

LB Brayden Platt - Yelm (Wash.) HS (READ)

LB Josiah Kia - Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou (2025) (READ)

CB Jeremiah Newcombe - Queen Creek (Ariz.) Casteel

CB Leonard Moore - Round Rock (Texas) HS

