Standout 2024 RB Aneyas Williams Sets Commitment Date

The next couple of weeks leading into the early signing day are going to be incredibly busy for the Notre Dame coaching staff as it looks to close out a potentially historic 2023 recruiting class. The Irish staff also has an opportunity to add to the 2024 recruiting class with star Hannibal (Mo.) High School star running back Aneyes Williams is set to make his college decision on Friday, December 16th at 6 PM eastern time.

Williams is a player who has been trending well for Notre Dame over the last several weeks. He initially made the trip to South Bend for the Clemson game, where the Irish had a tremendous 35-14 victory over the Tigers. The Missouri native enjoyed his time so much that he made a return visit just two weeks later for the Boston College game.

That marked Williams’ third trip to South Bend since the summer. In the middle of November, Williams dropped a top ten school list that included the Irish, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, Tennessee, Penn State, Ole Miss, Kentucky and the home state Missouri Tigers.

The 5-11, 200-pound playmaker is considered a consensus four-star recruit by every major recruiting platform. He ranks as high as the No. 106 overall player and No. 1 all-purpose back in the 2024 recruiting class according to Rivals.

His offer list is that of an elite prospect. Aside from his impressive finalists, Williams also hosts other notable offers such as Auburn, Arkansas, Nebraska, Michigan State, Iowa, Cal, Northwestern, and Boston College among many others.

Williams would potentially add to what promises to be one of the deeper running back rooms in all of college football over the next couple of seasons. The staff has already gotten commitments from standouts Jeremiyah Love and Jayden Limar in the 2023 recruiting class. Williams could get the Irish staff off to a great start at the position in 2024.

