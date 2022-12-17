Notre Dame Safety Commit Adon Shuler Ready For Next Chapter After Latest Coaches Visit

On Tuesday, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was joined by defensive coordinator Al Golden and safeties coach Chris O’Leary for a trip to Irvington, New Jersey to see 2023 safety commit Adon Shuler. The coaches would spend time at the Shuler home and have dinner with the family, including enjoying a delicious meal of “rasta pasta.”

For well over a year the New Jersey standout has been a part of the 2023 class for Notre Dame. With just a week left until National Signing Day, Shuler is excited to finally make things official before he enrolls in January. This visit was a culmination of his journey, and an opportunity to enjoy each other’s company.

"The highlight of the visit would definitely be eating food with the coaches and talking about everything other than football,” Shuler said. "The bonds we have developed are real and authentic. They’re great people.”

Before you know it, Shuler will be on campus in South Bend as a student. He is anxious to finally make that transition, which he has worked so hard to accomplish.

"I am very excited,” he said. "It's been a long journey and I can’t wait to get on campus and do my thing.

"The message has always been the same to me,” Shuler continued. "The staff recruited me because I am a great person and handle myself well on the field. They knew that I was a Notre Dame man from the start and I am grateful to them.”

This will be Shuler’s last Christmas at home, which is a bittersweet moment for the family. They are obviously tremendously proud of what he’s accomplished but sad for the chapter to end. The next couple of weeks are sure to fly by.

"I’m just going to be spending time with my family for the holidays,” said Shuler. "I’ll also be competing at the All American Game, then off to campus.”

Shuler will be a welcome addition to campus. The safety room is in need of a continued injection of depth and talent. Even deeper than that, Shuler is the type of student athlete that will flourish at Notre Dame.

ESPN pegs Shuler as the No. 238 overall player and the No. 14 safety in the 2023 recruiting class. He also ranks as high as the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey according to the 247Sports ranking, but he remains a vastly underrated player.

Shuler originally committed to Notre Dame back in August of 2021. Since then, some notable programs have been heavily pursuing him to try and flip his commitment. Since February of this year, the New Jersey standout has received some notable offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Duke, and Vanderbilt among others.

The senior standout put together a dynamic final campaign for Irvington. He was a dominant force on the defensive side of the football, collecting 103 total tackles, three interceptions, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

Shuler was also needed heavily on the offensive side of the football. As a wildcat quarterback, he rushed for 567 yards on the ground. He also went for 95 yards receiving as a pass catcher, while also making plays as the team’s punt returner.

In total, Shuler ended his senior season with 844 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns. That includes an interception that he returned for a score.

