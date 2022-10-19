Notre Dame Offers 2023 OL Christopher Terek

As Irish Breakdown reported two days ago, Notre Dame has officially extended an offer to Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West offensive lineman Christopher Terek, a talented 2023 blocker who is currently committed to the University of Wisconsin.

Over the weekend, Terek made the trip to Notre Dame during the Stanford game. During that visit, he was offered by the staff in person. In the beginning of October the Badgers officially moved on from Head Coach Paul Chryst, clouding the trajectory of the program moving forward. Terek now seems to be weighing his options.

The 6-6, 295-pound offensive lineman has been courted by the majority of Midwestern powers during his recruitment. When you think of the top offensive line developers in all of college football, the likes of Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan and Boston College quickly come to mind. It is extremely telling that all of these programs have offered the Illinois native.

Other notable programs, including Kentucky, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Missouri, Illinois, Duke, and Kansas have also extended offers. Even more programs could come to the forefront with Terek seeming to be weighing his options.

Terek is considered a consensus three-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. Rivals is the highest on Terek, currently pegging him as the No. 218 overall player and the No. 21 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class.

Notre Dame lost an extremely talented offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class when Elijah Paige decommitted from the program a few weeks ago, subsequently opting for USC. With that loss, the Irish class still has one spot available. Terek could be the key target to watch to push Notre Dame back to five offensive lineman in the class.

